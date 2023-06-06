Rome Pride, the Lazio Region revokes the sponsorship. Scalfarotto: “We are out of this world”. The reactions

One step forward and three steps back. The Lazio Region today revoked the patronage of the ‘Roma Pride 2023’ event. The motivation is linked to the contents proposed in the manifesto of the titled event “Queeresistance”. The text, observes the Region, violates the conditions of respect explicitly required towards the sensitivities of the citizens of Lazio.

According to the Region, the manifesto claims the imposition of the legalization of illegal actions prohibited by Italian law. “We express regret due to the fact that the sponsorship, granted in good faith by the Lazio Region, has been exploited. What happened represents a missed opportunity to build a mature dialogue free from any ideology – strongly desired and felt by this administration – to promote real inclusion and fight all forms of stigma and discrimination” writes the Region.

The institutional signature of the Lazio Region “cannot, nor will it ever be used to support demonstrations aimed at promoting illegal behavior, with specific reference to the practice of the so-called surrogate uterus. Even in the light of what was stated by Mario Colamarinopresident of the Mario Mieli Club and spokesperson for Roma Pride”.

“We are now at the farce ‘Pro Vita orders and politics executes’ – says Mario Colamarino, spokesman for Roma Pride. With the irony that distinguishes us, we thank Provita for offering us a free press office service. Thanks to them we are certain that on Saturday 10 June at the great parade which will start from Piazza della Repubblica at 3 pm there will be a huge crowd who believe in rights, equality and secularism.

Scalfarotto: “Pride illegal event? We are out of this world” – “The Lazio Region which defines Pride as a demonstration aimed at promoting illegal behavior with this he sanctions his own exit from the civilized world. Not something to be proud of.” Thus Ivan Scalfarotto, senator of Action-Italia Viva in a tweet commenting on the decision of the Lazio Region to revoke the patronage of Rome Pride.

Gualtieri: “Pride is an important event, I’ll be there” – “Roma Pride is an important event for the LGBT+ community and for all citizens who fight discrimination and support rights. This is why Roma Capitale has assured its patronage and for this Saturday I will be in the square for the Pride”. The mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri wrote on Twitter.

Zan: “From the Lazio region schizophrenia and hatred” – “After having granted it, today the Lazio Region withdraws its patronage from Roma Pride. A schizophrenia of hate and discrimination that the right wants to spread using the institutions. We will not allow this crusade against lgbtqia+ citizenship to continue.” The dem deputy and rights manager of the national secretariat of the Democratic Party writes it on Twitter Alessandro Zan.