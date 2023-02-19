Stabbed to death in via Anastasio II. Murder in Rome where at 7 pm today, Sunday 19 February, near the Valle Aurelia metro station, a 50-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a stab wound. Rescue was useless: there was nothing to be done for the victim.

He is a 50-year-old of Filipino origins. From an initial reconstruction by the police, the man would have been attacked shortly before by a group of people, perhaps fellow countrymen. The dispute between Filipinos is in fact at the moment the preferred hypothesis.

To investigate the agents of the flying department, with forensics on the spot for the findings of the case. As per practice, the cameras in the area that could have framed those responsible for the assault and stabbing were acquired.







