Romina Power recently said she suffered from a terrible health problem, which worried her loved ones very much.

Recently a guest at Verissimo, the famous singer Romina Power told a curious Silvia Toffanin interesting details about her summer holidays in Mexico and some curiosities about the future that awaits her. Among other things, it seems that Al Bano’s ex-wife will return to live in Piglia, in Salento. Could you have made this decision to stay closer to Al Bano?

In addition to this general information about her life and future, Romina also opened up with Toffanin on the difficult health problem which he had to face and against which he fought all summer. Just to remedy this, Power underwent a delicate surgical operation and is now in the recovery phase.

Romina Power, the confession about her state of health alarms fans

A story, that of Power, which deeply moved her fans, who have always been very attentive to everything that happens in her life. “I couldn’t walk anymore”, revealed the 70-year-old singer. “At the moment I am in the recovery phase for the problems i had in my knee. They operated on me this year ”.

Power then specified that this is a very delicate and difficult phase for her, also because age advances and recovery is not very fast. “Rehabilitation is very slow and painful. It is not a walk in the park. People at home will understand me. But slowly I’m recovering ”.

A life certainly not easy that of Romina, who in 1993 he lost his daughter Ylenia, who disappeared into thin air at the tender age of 23, and in 2020 he also lost his beloved sister Taryn to leukemia. After so many years since the loss of her daughter, Romina admitted that only now she manages to have the strength to remember her.

“At some point you have to make peace with the fact that everyone has their own destiny”, her daughter Romina Carrisi supported her. “In my opinion it is a wound that will remain open enough forever… e a wound that never heals”.