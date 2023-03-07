Home Health Running: Barefoot shoes really help – but not for everyone
Health

Running: Barefoot shoes really help – but not for everyone

by admin
Running: Barefoot shoes really help – but not for everyone

Dhe principle of barefoot shoes is: less is more. They are flat and usually do without a firmly formed footbed, the soles are thin and flexible, and the breathable upper material is fine and cuddly. The “minimalist shoes”, as they are called in the USA, are only supposed to offer a minimum level of protection; like in front of stones. Otherwise they imitate the feeling of walking barefoot. And with it the kind of running style that nature actually intended for humans. But is “natural” synonymous with “healthy” in this case? The study shows that users can actually benefit from barefoot shoes – but this does not apply to everyone.

See also  Vittorio Zucconi talks about Steve Jobs' latest magic, the iPad

You may also like

The price of food is not a sign...

Tannenbaum: “To cure my grandmother, I discovered gender...

AUSL Modena – Third multi-tissue sampling in Mirandola:...

Fedez, this is what the rebound effect of...

The toll-free numbers activated by SIN, SIGO, ANMCO,...

New additional managing director of PVS holding /...

«I was no longer walking and I lost...

Particulate matter: (Almost) the whole world suffers from...

Women’s Day, it’s time to welcome back Gardensia!...

AUSL Modena – Community agents, from Brazil to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy