Dhe principle of barefoot shoes is: less is more. They are flat and usually do without a firmly formed footbed, the soles are thin and flexible, and the breathable upper material is fine and cuddly. The “minimalist shoes”, as they are called in the USA, are only supposed to offer a minimum level of protection; like in front of stones. Otherwise they imitate the feeling of walking barefoot. And with it the kind of running style that nature actually intended for humans. But is “natural” synonymous with “healthy” in this case? The study shows that users can actually benefit from barefoot shoes – but this does not apply to everyone.