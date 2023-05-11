Home » Russia-Poland tension, Warsaw changes the name of Kaliningrad. Moscow: “Madness”
Health

Russia-Poland tension, Warsaw changes the name of Kaliningrad. Moscow: “Madness”

by admin
Russia-Poland tension, Warsaw changes the name of Kaliningrad. Moscow: “Madness”

There is a new battleground between Moscow and Warsaw, against the background of the war in Ukraine: it is the exclave of Kaliningrad, which the Poles from now on…

Access the Premium article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

There is a new battleground between Mosca e Warsawagainst the background of the war in Ukraine: and the exclave of Kaliningradwhich the Poles will henceforth call by the ancient denomination in the mother tongue of Konigsberg. Amid protests from the Kremlin, which spoke of a “decision bordering on madness” and called it “a hostile act”.

War in Ukraine. «NATO has not crossed all the red lines». What are the boundaries?

The proposal

The initiative came from the Polish commission for toponyms, which suggested that the authorities no longer use the “imposed name” of Kaliningrad on the area geographically belonging to Poland, on the border with Lithuania, but which passed under the control of the Union Soviet after World War II. The proposal was implemented by the regional authorities and by the Warsaw government and the name Kaliningrad will disappear from maps and official documents.

See also  Ukraine, that train to Lviv: hunt for the last place chasing freedom

What will the new name be and what does it mean

In its place will return Krolewiec, the Polish translation of Konigsberg, the German name of the Prussian era. The city was renamed Kaliningrad by the Soviets in honor of Mikhail Kalinin, one of the leaders of the Bolshevik revolution: a deep wound for Warsaw, which considers him “co-responsible” for the massacre of Polish officers ordered by Stalin in Katyn in 1940, as Minister Waldemar recalled Buda.

The Kremlin’s reaction

But the battle against the “Russification of Poland” is also a way to further distance oneself from Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin’s reaction was not long in coming. “Poland over the centuries has slipped into a form of madness driven by its hatred of Russians which has done no good for them,” warned Dmitry Peskov. Kaliningrad is a strategically important region for the Russians because it hosts the Baltic Fleet in the port of Baltiysk. And whoever touches it, even just by changing its name, is to be considered an enemy.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

Food recall: Cheese products contaminated with dangerous listeria

Strawberries go moldy? Is this dangerous and what...

Salvini sets the date for the bridge over...

Spaghetti with carrots and baby garlic | >...

Milan, Pioli: ‘Until the 7′ Inter had never...

Milestone for tomorrow’s medicine / Construction phase at...

Enrico Oldoini, great director of the Italian comedy...

Consumers should know harmful substances – medicine and...

Enrico Oldoini died director and creator of Don...

Viral disease Mpox largely under control

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy