Salerno, even with robotic rehabilitation the gap between northern and southern Italy is shortened (13/06/2023)

But also amputees or cancer patients with movement disorders. Without forgetting the elderly or those who do strenuous jobs ».

A structure of 700 square meters, undergoing renovation, where robotic technologies will be positioned inside and open laboratories for movement analysis, virtual reality, gyms. “The teams will be different,” says Aprile. «Not only doctors, but also physiotherapists and specialized engineers». A real team effort that also has another goal: «Bringing these technologies to the patient’s home as well, then focusing on home therapy: tele-rehabilitation. The new technologies have the advantage of remote monitoring of the patient and allow the constraint of the physical presence of the physiotherapist to be overcome, thanks to automation”.