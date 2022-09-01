«The League has proposed to cancel the limit for university access, following the path of France, so as to allow everyone to test themselves ». To say it is Matteo Salvini, about the limited number in Medicine. The leader of the Lega a few days ago he had already made the proposal “to make up for the shortage of doctors”. The reference model would be the French onein which the “free access for female students and students who apply to enter the faculty. According to University and Research Minister Maria Cristina Messa, however, this is not possible. Or at least: “the system is unable to properly train the 60,000 young people who aspire to become medicine. We don’t need it and we don’t have the facilities ».

Speaking to SkyTg24Mass states that it takes at least 7-10 to train medical personnel. “The programmed number has now increased”, says Messa, who adds that “it can increase again“. The alternative to the placement test could be a selection «before access, through the orientation and test path during the last years of high school ». As for the French model cited by Salvini, however, Messa brings the data according to which only the 30% of the students continue beyond the second year. “What does the 70% who don’t pass do?” Asks the minister, “and then, we will be able to make a training and equal evaluation throughout Italy, what good or bad happens with the test? ».

