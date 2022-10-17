Home Health sampling identifies them before symptoms appear
An American study has shown that it is possible to detect the presence of tumors in the blood.

Detecting cancers in the blood: Research says it’s possible

It is therefore possible to identify cancerous cells in the blood, ready to “explode”, well before the first symptoms appear. According to the study, these cells leave behind a biochemical trail, detectable through a new and simple blood test: the Galleri test.

The new blood test method was tested on 6,621 volunteers in the United States. The trial allowed researchers to find some cancers earlier than normal screening tools allow. The test is based on the analysis of DNA fragments circulating in the blood, fragments that can be associated with the presence of some cancer cells thanks to artificial intelligence. The results of this study called “Pathfinder” could be a game changer in cancer screening. Other more in-depth studies are already underway and should allow, in the coming years, to identify the contexts in which these new tests are most beneficial.

