The meeting of the Permanent Provincial Conference dedicated to safety in the workplace was staged on Monday 17 October, in the Prefecture of Treviso. The meeting, strongly desired by the Prefect Angelo Sidoti, also at the request of the trade unions, saw the participation of the leaders of the Police Forces and Firefighters, the Territorial Labor Inspectorate, INAIL, INPS, SPISAL as well as representatives of trade associations and trade unions themselves.

The meeting was an opportunity to monitor the situation in the provincial context. In this regard, the partial data, referring to the first eight months of the year, show an increase in the number of accidents reported to INAIL compared to the same period of 2021, while a significant decrease in fatal accidents is recorded over the same period. (5 in 2022 compared to 13 in the first eight months of 2021).

As regards the inspection activity, the Territorial Labor Inspectorate and Spisal carried out over 2,000 checks, finding over 500 irregularities.

The Inspectorate has adopted 95 measures for the immediate suspension of entrepreneurial activity relating to situations of undeclared work (37% of cases) and serious non-compliance with regard to safety in the workplace (63% of cases).

All those present agreed on the need to strengthen shared training initiatives as a fundamental prevention tool. In particular, great attention will be paid to issues related to the use of machinery, the incorrect use of which is one of the main causes of accidents.

Particular attention will be dedicated to the world of school, evaluating the possibility of organizing training days dedicated to safety in the workplace.

The Prefect reiterated the centrality of the issue in the Prefecture’s agenda and asked the representatives of trade associations and trade unions to submit some operational proposals, with respect to which a summary will be made with the aim of implementing shared models and identifying best practices at the provincial level.