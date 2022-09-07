In front, in via San Felice, in the splendid setting of the new nursery school, the bell rang for the children of the neighborhood. Immediately behind, where work for the new gym has been at a standstill for three months now, mice the size of nutria are running around the street, and a sort of inert dump in the open lies abandoned.

Residents are now exasperated. The worst situation is via Asilo, where the remains of the demolitions have been “parked” since time immemorial, now covered with weeds and shrubs, which have also grown on the road and which make the area decidedly unhealthy. Just think of the mice: one resident says he even found one in the car, another says he sees them every day. Not to mention the cockroaches, and mosquitoes, which proliferate among the uncultivated shrubs.

The municipal administration has made it known, in recent days, that the situation is slow, as the company carrying out the work has been placed in default, having not respected the deadlines set by the contract, and everything is stopped. A reminder was recently sent in this regard. The hope, therefore, is that the situation will unblock as soon as possible.





Laura Bosio

