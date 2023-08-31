San Vicente del Raspeig Approves Urban Processing for Medicine Degree at University of Alicante

San Vicente del Raspeig Approves Urban Processing for New Medicine Degree at University of Alicante

San Vicente del Raspeig is set to finalize urban processing next week to allow the implementation of the Medicine degree at the University of Alicante. This decision comes as the City Council of San Vicente del Raspeig is set to endorse the punctual modification number 2 of the Special Plan of the University of Alicante in an extraordinary plenary session on September 6. This modification will permit the teaching of Medicine on the plot of the old Hall of Residence, which was previously designated for residential use only.

The mayor and councilor for Town Planning, Pachi Pascual, expressed satisfaction with the progress made in facilitating the implementation process of the new Medicine degree. Pascual stated that the final approval is expected in the coming days following unanimous support in the Urbanism commission.

The arrival of the Medicine degree at the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Alicante is seen as a significant milestone for both the university community and the municipality of San Vicente del Raspeig. The local government aims to support the successful establishment of the degree on campus this September.

The second punctual modification of the Special Plan of the University of Alicante was submitted for public information last May. As of the definitive approval in the upcoming plenary session, a change in the urban planning regulations will take effect to allow for educational use of the designated plot. The file has received favorable technical reports and the support of the government team, as well as other municipal groups.

The mayor of San Vicente del Raspeig emphasized the new agreement’s importance in promoting the growth of the University of Alicante. The collaboration and understanding between the institutions will continue to be prioritized.

In preparation for the Medicine degree, the University of Alicante has already begun construction on the Anatomy classroom. The new building, located in front of the Residence Hall, has a budget of €2.7 million and is expected to be completed in six months. The existing classrooms and laboratories in the Faculty of Health Sciences will be utilized for the degree. The upcoming urban modification in San Vicente will allow the plot to be dedicated to educational use, signaling a shift from its previous residential designation.

