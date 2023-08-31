Anahí Opens Up About Her Battle with Eating Disorders: An Emotional and Liberating Interview

Anahí Opens Up About Her Struggles with Eating Disorders in a Revealing Interview

After 38 years in the entertainment industry, Anahí sat down for a personal interview with Joaquin Lopez-Doriga to discuss her struggles with fame and the toll it took on her. In what she describes as her most personal interview to date, the former RBD member opened up about the tough episodes in her life that she has kept silent about for so long.

During the interview, Anahí discussed her early life in the industry, including her debut on television at the age of two and her parents’ divorce when she was just six years old. She also shared the challenges she faced in school, where she experienced bullying due to her fame.

However, it was a comment from a producer that triggered Anahí’s battle with eating disorders. The producer told her that she needed to work on herself and lose weight if she wanted to be the protagonist in a soap opera. This comment had a profound impact on Anahí’s self-perception and led to years of suffering from anorexia nervosa and bulimia.

Anahí revealed that at her lowest point, she weighed only 38 kilos and would go days without eating. She even resorted to vomiting after binges. Her illness became so severe that she was hospitalized at the age of 18 with almost no vital signs. Her heart couldn’t handle the strain, but she was fortunate to have her life saved by doctors.

Facing her illness under the public eye was another challenge for Anahí. The media’s lack of tact and cruel comments made her recovery even more difficult. She was constantly body-shamed and ridiculed on shows, which only exacerbated her emotional and mental problems.

However, Anahí found solace in the support of friends and colleagues. People like Andres Garcia and producer Pedro Damian reached out to her and helped her on her journey to recovery. Damian even offered her a job in the series “Class 406,” which played a crucial role in her recovery and paved the way for her breakthrough role in the soap opera “Rebelde.”

Through this emotional interview, Anahí hopes that her story will resonate with others who may be going through similar struggles. She wants her testimony to serve as a source of strength and inspiration for those battling eating disorders and body image issues. By sharing her personal journey, Anahí aims to finally release the burdens that fame placed on her and find freedom in her own truth.

