Pino Salaris, a 65-year-old unemployed man from Porto Torres, didn’t make it.

He died at the Sandro Pertini hospital in Rome for one blood infection occurred, which precipitated his already precarious health conditions. Her case had caused much discussion.

THE STORY – Salaris in August and September is very bad. He has excruciating pain in his legs, pressure in his chest and can hardly walk, having also already lost fifteen kilos. His condition is getting worse day by day. In the meantime, he goes to the Sassari emergency room 3 times. Twice he is accompanied by ambulance, but he is never hospitalized and, as his family members tell us, he is always sent home. Where it keeps getting worse. The desperate relatives, through an acquaintance, manage to have him visited at the Sandro Pertini hospital in Rome in early November. Where he is immediately hospitalized. His conditions are at the limit and after a few days a cerebral hemorrhage occurs. Salaris’ courageous fight against death continues, but he is in a coma. Roman doctors try everything to save him. A blood infection in recent days cut him off definitively.

Now the body has returned to Porto Torres. Funeral tomorrow morning.

THE COMPLAINT – Stefania and Gavino in all this time have always been close to their father. Even in the final hours. While heartbroken with grief over the loss of their beloved parent they decided to file a complaint.

“My father’s case is too serious to be forgotten – they say -. In the Sassari emergency room, despite his condition, he was sent away three times and this is absurd, given that a short time later he was immediately hospitalized in Rome. We cannot know if our father, hospitalized earlier, would have been saved. We may never know this. But for sure in Sassari he should have received better care and not been treated like that. However, we will send the medical records to our lawyer and we want to report the facts to the judiciary, which will decide on the matter. We want – they continue – only clarity on the subject, so that what happened to our father and the ordeal he went through can never happen to anyone again ».

