Saturated fats and carbohydrates useful for the heart

A scientific study shows that regular consumption of carbohydrates and saturated fats does not worsen heart health. The survey, carried out in Melbourne at Monash University, lasted for fifteen years and involved 10,000 women. Data shows that those who ate between 41% and 44% of carbohydrates had a lower chance of heart disease than those who ate the least. Specifically, the chances of getting sick dropped by 44%. The risk of developing obesity or hypertension drops between 86% and 99%. Introducing a balanced portion of carbohydrates reduces the possibility of developing the 79% of the alimentary diabetes.

Scholars have shown that those who deprived themselves of carbohydrates or ate too many suffered from numerous health problems.

Good news also for those who do not want to completely eliminate the foods which contain saturated fat. According to scholars, in limited doses they cannot be particularly harmful. Research has allowed us to underline that if not introduced in excess, they do not lead to the appearance of heart disease. Experts point out that we shouldn’t underestimate the importance of fibre which help reduce the absorption of fat in the intestine.

In conclusion, the scholars have highlighted that, in order to avoid the onset of health problems, it is essential that the diet also includes the legume proteins and some fish. Very important to eat fruits, seeds, vegetables, whole grains, yogurt, milk e dried fruit.

Carbohydrates and health

In recent years they have multiplied diete low carbi.e. a low in carbohydrates. Instead, there are several scientific investigations that show that they should not be eliminated or drastically reduced. A study carried out in Boston made it possible to conclude that limiting carbohydrates, especially in favor of proteins, can compromise longevity. To avoid possible diseases it is advisable to prefer whole carbohydrates by reducing sweets and processed foods.