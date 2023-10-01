Scarlatti’s concert at the Quirinale

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, received today at the Quirinale the family of Giovanbattista Cutolo, the young man killed last August 31st in Naples by shots… Already a subscriber? Log in here!

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, has received the family of Giovanbattista Cutolo today at the Quirinale, the young man killed last August 31st in Naples by gunshots, after an argument for trivial reasons, by a seventeen-year-old with a criminal record. The head of state received i family members of the young instrumentalist shortly before the start of a concert at the Quirinale.

The 2023-2024 live season of the Quirinale Concerts began today with a special event, in collaboration with the National Academy of Santa Ceciliaof particular significance: the Concert for Giovanbattista of the Nuova Orchestra Scarlatti of Naples directed by Daniele Giulio Moles.

The event is in fact dedicated to Giovanbattista Cutolo who was, it is remembered, a talented instrumentalist, a cheerful young man, kind to everyone. He played the horn in the Scarlatti Young Orchestra and he had made music his life choice. The concert program includes music by Bach (with a transcription for wind quartet by Giovanbattista Cutolo himself), Haydn and Strauss as well as composers of the Neapolitan school such as Durante, Paisiello and Pilati.

The concert also includes the extraordinary participation of Alessio Allegrini, First Horn of the Orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, who will perform the Adagio from the Horn Concerto n. 4K 495 by Mozart.

«It was heartbreaking, a unique emotion. Hearing the Bach piece transcribed by my son for a wind quartet was something special. I thank President Mattarella who wanted this appointment in memory of Giogiò” he said Daniela Di Maggio, Giovanbattista’s mother. «President Mattarella – he explains – received us privately: in the more than ten minutes we spent together he showed us his closeness to the senseless thing that happened. He told us that what happened to my son affected the whole of Italy and not just Naples, and that today’s concert was a sign of the good that must prevail over the bad. The concert was very touching, Giogiò’s idols were there, the musicians he tried to imitate, starting with Alessio Allegrini, first horn of the orchestra of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia. And with him his teacher at Scarlatti, Luca Martingano, who inspired Giogiò. Listening to that Bach piece transcribed by Giogiò destroyed me, it was a piece he always rehearsed.”

Giovanbattista’s mother reminded the president of the event scheduled for October 9th in Rome to ask for the approval of a law that provides for life imprisonment for juvenile killers. «I asked him – he explains – to stay close to me because the need for a law on minors is an issue that absolutely must be addressed. We told the president that we are in the presence of a social bomb where kids go out armed and if we don’t intervene with a revision of the rules regulating voluntary homicide, my son’s case will not remain a unique case because it will remain intact among the youngest the sense of rampant impunity. Finally, the president – concludes Mrs. Di Maggio – confirmed to me that the gold medal for civil valor will be proposed for Giovanbattista”.

