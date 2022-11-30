- Schillaci: ‘5-day quarantine’, but De Luca: ‘Let’s keep the mask on’ ANSA Agency
- Covid, De Luca to university students: “Mask or Christmas in bed” TGCOM
- Covid, De Luca: «Only a few pilgrims with a mask, wear it or spend Christmas in bed» ilmessaggero.it
- Covid in Campania, De Luca at university: “Wear masks or have Christmas in bed” ilmattino.it
- “Mask or have Christmas in bed”, a warning from President De Luca to the students. And it was applauded leggo.it
- See full coverage on Google News