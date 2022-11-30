Well-known independent game publisher Devolver Digital is coming to Netflix again! Produced by the development team Nerial, the critically acclaimed classic series “Reigns: Three Kingdoms (Reigns: Three Kingdoms)” is now available exclusively on Netflix’s game section. This is the fifth game universe developed by the award-winning “King Power” series with millions of downloads, throwing players back to the chaotic end of the Eastern Han Dynasty, and entering the period of the Three Kingdoms where children’s love and political disputes were entangled. past.

“Reigns: Three Kingdoms” builds on the successful foundation of previous “Reigns” series, and the uniquely designed combat system will bring a new dimension to the core concept of the game. Players will be involved in many factions, wars, and therefore meet many epic characters, try to negotiate with opponents, strengthen the strength of allies, recruit members of the enemy army and recruit more soldiers to the front line!

Players will start as a poor beggar, looking for various social ways to make themselves stand up, until they become emperors and generals who unified the 14 regions of the Central Plains. During the development of this hegemony, players will confront history and slowly understand what the decisions they make will bring about the consequences for future generations.

Game Features

Enter a unique adventure narrative game where you can meet more than 100 real-life characters and more than 1500 permutations and combinations of game card effects.

An extension of the core concept of the Thrones series of games, centered around a brand new combat system. In addition to being able to compete with AI in the game story, it is also possible to conduct asynchronous PvP duels with players online.

Dozens of quests with unique growth arcs: characters and heroes to recruit, marriageable partners, and children to raise.

how to play

Click on the Netflix app to log in and click on the “Games” tab, you can see “King Power: Three Kingdoms”, all users who subscribe to Netflix can enjoy it, click to go to the Play Store to download and play, and there are no in-game ads and in-app purchases at all need!