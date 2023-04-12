WiFi 6 is currently the WiFi standard that is establishing itself with users at breakneck speed. The WLAN connection is even better with these routers, even faster and even more reliable. TECHBOOK lists recommended routers with WiFi 6 in this article.
If you want to use the WiFi 6 speed standard and benefit from the advantages, you may need new hardware. The TECHBOOK editorial team reveals why it is still worth switching to the new WLAN transmission standard and also presents the best routers with the WiFi 6 WLAN standard – for every budget, every application and every requirement.
WiFi 6 – what is that anyway?
WiFi 6 – also known under the technical name “IEEE 802.11ax” – is the latest and fastest WLAN transmission standard in Germany. It is the successor to the WiFi 5 introduced in 2013 and is a significant step forward for wireless networking technology.
However, it should be noted that the first WiFi 7 devices can be expected as early as 2024, so this standard is generally developing quickly. If you still have an older device, it’s still worth upgrading to a WiFi 6 device.
Benefits of WiFi 6 at a glance
With theoretical data rates of eleven gigabits per second, WiFi 6 offers an increase in speed, which clearly overtakes the predecessors WiFi 5 and WiFi 4, which only achieve peak values of 1.3 gigabits per second. Thanks to newly introduced technology extensions such as MIMO-OFDMA (“Orthogonal Frequency-Division Multiple Access”), WiFi 6 also ensures that the network is even more reliable and stable – even when many different users are accessing it at the same time or many devices are in use at the same time .
Connected end devices are no longer addressed individually one after the other, but simultaneously. This makes WiFi 6 not only attractive for professional use or the home office, but also for gamers or series lovers: Delays in streaming or downloads are a thing of the past. WiFi 6 is also convincing when it comes to security. This WLAN transmission standard usually uses what is known as WPA3 encryption to secure the network and thus reduce the risk of hacker attacks. Energy can also be saved with WiFi 6. Thanks to the new technology, communication between the router and devices works in both directions. This means that the router no longer has to constantly search for requests and can therefore work much more energy-efficiently. At the same time, the batteries of end devices are spared.
Are there also disadvantages with WiFi 6?
There is one catch with WiFi 6: As a user, you have to buy new hardware in order to be able to use the current WiFi standard for fast Internet. This means that you need a new router and this purchase can – depending on your requirements – become expensive. Also, an upgrade does not automatically make sense for every user, since WiFi 6 primarily develops its strength where a large number of devices and users come together.
Buying a WiFi 6 router – that’s what matters
Extra-fast WLAN may be enough as a purchase argument for some users. But what if other aspects are relevant to your own needs? For example, whether it is possible to connect multiple end devices. In this case, a router with many interfaces can be advantageous.
Whether a router with telephony option and modem is necessary also depends on the usage behavior of the user. In addition, the look at integrated security solutions can be decisive for the purchase decision, the range and the manufacturer offers for updates of hardware and software.
AVM Fritzbox 7530 AX
This FRITZ!Box is compatible with DSL connections up to 300 Mbit/s and offers an intelligent solution for the home network thanks to Mesh WiFi. The existing network connections ensure convenient use with devices such as Smart TVs. Updates are automatically loaded and installed by the FRITZ!Box 7530 AX – for seamless security of your own network and the latest features.
Advantages:
- High-speed Internet on every DSL connection
- strong and efficient WLAN even with many devices in the network
- stable performance even with demanding usage such as gaming or video conferencing
- smooth flow of data at high speed
- automatic connection of individual FRITZ! devices in the network for seamless coverage
Disadvantages:
- for very large apartments/houses, the strength is usually not sufficient without an amplifier
TP-Link Archer AX53 Wi-Fi 6 WLAN-Router
Thanks to the built-in Intel chip, this router from TP-Link not only enables faster streaming and gaming than comparable products. With up to 75 percent lower latency, the Archer AX53 offers a network that enables trouble-free data exchange with little delay – not only in leisure time, but also on a professional level, for example in video conferences.
Advantages:
- Fast and stable WiFi with no lag
- simultaneous connection of several smart home devices possible (4 times the capacity)
- four antennas with beamforming enable even better WLAN coverage throughout the home
- TP-Link HomeCare guarantees the security and reliability of the network
- Improve battery life on connected devices with connection active only when communication is needed
- Favorite devices in the network can be prioritized and thus benefit from the fastest connections
- Compatible with Amazon Alexa
Disadvantages:
- no significant disadvantages
Netgear Nighthawk EAX8
This WiFi 6 router not only impresses with its external but also with its inner values: The Netgear Nighthawk EAX8 is an eye-catcher that scores with fast and reliable WLAN and an enormous range. This makes it ideal for those who want better 4K UHD streaming, gaming and faster downloads. Just as practical are the user-friendly and quick setup of the router and the five practical Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, which make the router the ideal companion for the home office, for home cinema or for professional gamers.
Advantages:
- elegant, unusual design
- high range
- power saving
- 5 convenient Ethernet ports
Disadvantages:
- not quite as fast as the competition
- User interface looks old fashioned
- WPA3 encryption is missing
- high price
Asus RT-AX88U
The Asus RT-AX88U router doesn’t just look futuristic, it is: Its intelligent functions make the router the perfect solution for gamers and early adopters who are looking for a future-proof solution. For example, the high-tech device can be easily controlled using an Amazon Alexa voice command. But its other functions are also versatile: from integrated virus protection to the cloud to support for IFTTT, everything that tech professionals could want from a powerful router is included.
Advantages:
- many functions such as virus protection or cloud
- striking design
- starker Gaming-Router
- external antennas for better range
- Support for Alexa and IFTTT
- powerful software
- high speed
Disadvantages:
- no modem integrated
- Connections sometimes difficult to reach
AVM Fritzbox 7590 AX
Impressive compatibility and unique equipment – these are the strongest arguments for the router AVM Fritzbox 7590 AX. The model is in the middle price category, but it also offers a decent package of functions: including mesh WLAN, telephony and DSL modem. The user-friendly handling, the light housing and the enormous performance of the router are also convincing. This makes the Wifi 6 router a practical and professional assistant that takes network quality – both at home and in the office – to the next level with ease.
Advantages:
- good performance
- high range
- functional
- five year guarantee
- Easy-to-use router firmware
- with practical VDSL2 modem
Disadvantages:
- relatively high power consumption
- Antennas cannot be aligned
- 2.5 Gigabit LAN interfaces are missing
Netgear Orbi WiFi 6
Capacity, speed and efficiency – the Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 router system not only promises that, but also proves it in practice: The professional solution with its tri-band mesh technology and its combination of router and satellite, which Reinforced network for maximum speed WiFi experience. More than 100 devices can be controlled and connected, and an area of up to 350 square meters is covered, which makes the unique but also expensive router system the ideal solution for smart home fans, high-end users and professionals.
Advantages:
- WiFi coverage of up to 350 square meters
- brisk transfer speeds
- many LAN ports
- easy commissioning
- unobtrusive optics
- with practical child safety device
Disadvantages:
- very high purchase price
- no USB port
- two devices instead of one
Netgear Nighthawk XR1000
With the NETGEAR Nighthawk XR1000 you can say goodbye to network overload: Because the WiFi 6 router in the ultra-modern design is consistently trimmed for gaming performance. It enables live streamers and cloud gamers to play at 40 percent faster speed, thereby significantly improving the gaming experience. Its secret is, among other things, the integrated DumaOS technology, which was specially developed for professional gamers and streamers and ensures reduced ping rates – without any delays.
Advantages:
- high signal strength and range
- easy setup
- powerful operating system
- starke Performance
- 4 Gigabit-Ethernet-Ports
- offers practical features such as bandwidth management
Disadvantages:
- Antivirus software costs extra
- only one USB port
- no integrated modem
Conclusion
Smart home technology, video conferences, streaming – and all of that at the same time within your own four walls? Depending on your own situation, this only works without interruptions with an upgrade to the latest WiFi 6 transmission standard. As is so often the case, the user’s requirements decide which router is the right partner for the upgrade.
If the focus is on particularly high room coverage, the luxury model Netgear Orbi Wifi 6 with its additional satellite and the beautifully designed and long-range Netgear Nighthawk AX8 can score points. Do you also want to use a modem and telephony for your own needs? Then the router AVM Fritzbox 7590 AX or the 7530 model is a good choice, which can score as a true all-rounder with the best price-performance ratio.