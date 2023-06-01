These are the streaming highlights in June 2023

Leave your own four walls and enjoy the good weather? Does not have to be. After all, the streaming providers have some new films and series on offer again in June. You can find out what innovations you can look forward to in this article.

What’s new on Netflix

All new titles on Netflix New series in June Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Staffel 1 (1.6)

The Days (1.6)

Vortex, Staffel 1 (2.6)

Scoop, Season 1 (2.6)

Valeria, Season 3 (2.6)

Manifesto Season 4 Part 2 (2.6)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, Kapitel 4 (6.6)

Love is Blind: Brazil Season 3 (7.6)

Arnold (7.6)

Never in my life, season 4 (8.6)

Tour de France: Unchained, Staffel 1 (8.6)

Barracuda Queens, Staffel 1 (8.6)

Bloodhounds, Staffel 1 (9.6)

This World Can’t Tear Me Down, Staffel 1 (9.6)

The Playing Card Killer (9.6)

Human Resources, Staffel 2 (9.6)

Tex Mex Motors, Staffel 1 (9.6)

You Do You (9.6)

Rick and Morty, Staffel 6 (10.6)

Our Planet II (14.6)

The Surrogacy, Staffel 1 (14.6)

Black Mirror, Staffel 6 (15.6)

Break Point (21.6)

Let’s Get Divorced, Staffel 1 (22.6)

Skull Island, Season 1 (22.6)

Glamorous, Staffel 1 (22.6)

Sleeping Dogs (22.6)

Catching Killers, Staffel 3 (23.6)

Titans, Season 4 (25.6)

Delete, Season 1 (28.6)

Ooku: The Inner Chambers (29.6)

The Witcher, Season 3, Part 1 (29.6) New movies in June A Beautiful Life (1.6)

We are the Millers (1.6)

cloud under the roof (1.6)

The Art of the Steal (1.6)

Missed Connections (2.6)

Rich in Love 2 (2.6)

They Want Me Dead (3.6)

Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust (6.6)

Oh my, I’m growing! (9.6)

Weird! The Al Yankovic Story (9.6)

Mortal Kombat (13.6)

Tyler Rake: Extraction 2 (16.6)

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (16.6)

Hello Again – One Day Forever (18.6)

The Perfect Find (23.6)

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (23.6)

Through My Window: Across the Sea (23.6)

Don’t Breathe 2 (25.6)

Run Rabbit Run (28.6)

Roger Federer: The Reunion (28.6)

Nimona (30.6) [Einklappen]

On June 29, the 3rd season of The Witcher released on Netflix. At least part of it, because the streaming provider decided to split the season into two halves. The rest will follow a few weeks later. One last time we will be able to marvel at Henry Cavill in the role of the most well-known witcher in the world.

On June 29, the 3rd season of The Witcher released on Netflix. At least part of it, because the streaming provider decided to split the season into two halves. The rest will follow a few weeks later. One last time we will be able to marvel at Henry Cavill in the role of the most well-known witcher in the world.

It’s the long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker’s dark and deeply satirical anthology series. From June 15th there will be the sixth season of Black Mirror seen on Netflix. A total of five new episodes await us, which should be so long that they are even called films in the trailer. Netflix itself will also be a theme of the series.

It's the long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker's dark and deeply satirical anthology series. From June 15th there will be the sixth season of Black Mirror seen on Netflix. A total of five new episodes await us, which should be so long that they are even called films in the trailer. Netflix itself will also be a theme of the series.

The animated series is also entering its sixth round Rick and Morty. The unlikely duo will once again embark on daring and fun space adventures on Netflix starting June 10th. Of course, Beth, Jerry and Summer can’t be left out. The following trailer gives us a first glimpse of what awaits us.

The animated series is also entering its sixth round Rick and Morty. The unlikely duo will once again embark on daring and fun space adventures on Netflix starting June 10th. Of course, Beth, Jerry and Summer can't be left out. The following trailer gives us a first glimpse of what awaits us.

After nearly dying, Australian mercenary Tyler Rake (played by Chris Hemsworth) embarks on another dangerous mission. This time he is tasked with rescuing the family of a Georgian gangster from the prison they are being held in. The action-packed spectacle Tyler Rake: Extraction 2 airs June 16 on Netflix.

After nearly dying, Australian mercenary Tyler Rake (played by Chris Hemsworth) embarks on another dangerous mission. This time he is tasked with rescuing the family of a Georgian gangster from the prison they are being held in. The action-packed spectacle Tyler Rake: Extraction 2 airs June 16 on Netflix.

What’s new at Disney+

All new titles on Disney+ New series in June Man and Dog: Best Friends, True Partners, Season 1 (7.6)

Saint X, Staffel 1 (7.6)

Farm Rebellion, Staffel 1 (14.6)

Secret Invasion, Staffel 1 (21.6)

Marie Antoinette, Season 1 (21.6)

The 1619 Project, Staffel 1 (21.6)

Abbott Elementary, Season 2 (21.6)

Alaska: Frozen Tradition Season 1 (6/21)

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Staffel 16 (28.6)

Single Drunk Female, Staffel 2 (28.6)

Weekend Family Season 2 (28.6)

Freeks, Season 1 (28.6)

Narco Wars: The Fight Against Drugs, Season 1+2 (28.6)

Cooking Undercover Season 1 (29.6) New movies in June Antwone Fisher (2.6)

Avatar: The Way of Water (7.6)

Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl (7.6)

Flamin‘ Hot (9.6)

Guilty on Suspicion (9.6)

Heat (9.6)

Stan Lee (16.6)

Assassin’s Creed (16.6)

The Metropolis of the Mayan Warrior King (16.6)

The best in the world (23.6)

The American Anthem (28.6)

Coffee, Milk & Sugar (30.6)

Bogus (30.6) [Einklappen]

From June 21st runs with Secret Invasion a new Marvel series on Disney+. Nick Fury learns of a secret invasion by the shape-shifting Skulls and gathers allies to stop the threat. There will be a total of six episodes in Season 1 of the new series.

From June 21st runs with Secret Invasion a new Marvel series on Disney+. Nick Fury learns of a secret invasion by the shape-shifting Skulls and gathers allies to stop the threat. There will be a total of six episodes in Season 1 of the new series.

After the sequel developed into one of the most successful cinema films of all time within a few months, there is Avatar – Departure for Pandora now available on Disney+. So if you haven’t had anything to do with the Na’vi so far, you can easily do so from June 7th.

After the sequel developed into one of the most successful cinema films of all time within a few months, there is Avatar – Departure for Pandora now available on Disney+. So if you haven't had anything to do with the Na'vi so far, you can easily do so from June 7th.

What’s new at WOW

All new titles at WOW New series in June Fred West in Glasgow: The Beginnings of a Serial Killer Season 1 (1.6)

The Rookie, Staffel 4 (2.6)

Home Economics, Staffel 3 (5.6)

The Idol, Staffel 1 (5.6)

Paris Police 1905, Season 2 (8.6)

Branson (9.6)

Fantasy Island, Staffel 2 (11.6)

Welcome to Flatch, Staffel 2 (13.6)

Christian, season 2 (21.6)

And Just Like That…, Staffel 2 (22.6) New movies in June Plane (2.6)

Agent Game (3.6)

Life is a dance (5.6)

Stasikomodie (9.6)

Queer Planet (9.6)

Orphan: First Kill (10.6)

Escape the Field (12.6)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (16.6)

Chimpanzees in Congo with Jane Goodall (16.6)

Section 8 (17.6)

Mrs. Harris and a dress by Dior (19.6)

Violent Night (23.6)

Dead Shot (24.6)

noon hour (26.6)

Thousand Lines (30.6) [Einklappen]

Singer Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) sees her career as a pop star in jeopardy. One day she falls into the shady nightclub owner Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), who persuades her to various escapades. A dangerous path to the hoped-for fame begins. The series The Idol runs from June 5th on the streaming platform WOW.