In many German households, airing is a daily habit. Whether tilted or for quick ventilation, most windows are often left open to provide fresh air.

It’s almost a science in itself, after all, not all ventilation is the same. Nevertheless, many people quickly make mistakes in the bathroom, which in case of doubt can even be harmful to their health.

Incorrect ventilation has consequences

After every shower, humid air hangs in the bathroom. It is therefore important that you open the window wide every time you step out of the shower. This is the only way the moisture can be properly removed. If you don’t, you will have to deal with mold after a while.

Open the window at least three times

As a rule of thumb, the window in the bathroom should not only be opened wide after each shower, but also several times throughout the day.

It is important that the window for airing in winter should be wide open for about five to ten minutes. About twice as long in summer. In this way, the air in the bathroom circulates sufficiently and does not form a damp basis for moldy stains.

Continuous ventilation at night? Not a good idea!

Anyone who now comes up with the idea of ​​providing a fresh draft of air in the bathroom all night to prevent mold is wrong. Because if the window is open for a longer period of time at night, the heat escapes from the room.

This also cools down walls and walls. As a result, the air circulates less and more moisture accumulates in the room than before. If the outside temperature drops at night, the humid air is drawn into the walls.

Ventilation is the key

Not only is it healthier for you to open the window wide for a few minutes, it is also much more effective and energy efficient. The tilting window is a great invention, but in rooms with high humidity you should avoid this function if possible.

