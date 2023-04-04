news-txt”>

Maximum commitment to enhance the territorial emergency system 118 both through better organization on the territory and with adequate improvements and economic incentives for personnel. With measures which, moreover, must be considered “a first step towards a wide-ranging reform of the National Health Service both in the area and in hospital structures”.

This is what Health Minister Orazio Schillaci assured during a meeting with the president of the Italian Society System 118 (Sis 118), Mario Balzanelli, on the subject of system reform. Balzanelli, according to a note, asked the minister to give priority to the historical need, which can no longer be postponed, to enhance the country’s SIS 118, concretely strengthening its “life-saving” action for employee time, 24 hours a day, 365 days a day. year, of the national population.

The proposal, of a strategic and structural nature, is divided into some fundamental points, including: the configuration of the 118 systems into provincial departments of Territorial Emergency; the assurance that anyone in a condition of health emergency (i.e. in imminent danger of losing their lives) must be rescued by the 118 in a very short time, as much as possible within 8 minutes of being called in an urban area, by an emergency vehicle with doctor and nurse on board; the recognition of environmental and biological risk incentive allowances for all system operators, doctors, nurses, drivers and rescuers.

Schillaci, assuring his commitment in this regard, expressed his sincere appreciation to Balzanelli for the commitment and dedication of the women and men of the 118. “I thank Minister Schillaci – declared Balzanelli at the end of the meeting – whom we operators we turn to the field with confidence, in the certainty that strengthening the 118 System by solving the critical issues that afflict it, will translate into a greater ability to save lives”.