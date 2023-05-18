Schillaci, soon news on the digital health file – Health

news-txt”>

“The introduction of the digital health record is a very complex subject because a whole rather thorny chapter on privacy is involved, but I am very confident that soon with everyone’s effort and contribution we will be able to solve the problem and really go in the direction of telemedicine”. This was foreseen by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in a video link with the first edition of the conference ‘Healthcare in Liguria: winning synergies for a region at the forefront of research and digitization’ organized in Rapallo by the Pallavicino Ets Foundation and the group ‘Edizioni Liguri ‘ with the patronage of the Liguria Region.

The infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti, moderator of the event, asked Minister Schillaci in what times Italy will uniformly complete the digitization process of health files for every citizen: “It is a topic on which the Government is betting a lot and wants to try to solve it quickly, – Schillaci replied – digitization is essential to have a more modern and also more equal healthcare system on the national territory, so there is our commitment “.

A new operational meeting is scheduled in Rome next Wednesday with the Minister for Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr Raffaele Fitto and the Undersecretary in charge of Innovation Alessio Butti “to try to reach a conclusion”.

“During the pandemic we understood even more the importance of research that has led to the development of drugs and vaccines in a very short time. Therefore investing in research and innovation is strategic, with a view to increasingly personalized, better and is sustainable for the system by overcoming the many inequalities still present in our national territory”. This is the priority indicated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in a video link with the first edition of the conference ‘Healthcare in Liguria: winning synergies for a Region at the forefront of research and digitization’ organized in Rapallo by the Pallavicino Ets Foundation and the ‘Edizioni Liguri’ with the patronage of the Liguria Region. “Research and digitization are central to having better healthcare, healthcare that addresses the problems of the third millennium. Research has allowed us to take extraordinary steps forward, we can now cure diseases that we once thought were incurable – recalled Schillaci – I am convinced that an avant-garde vision of healthcare cannot ignore what is defined as the medicine of the four ‘Ps’: prevention, predictiveness, personalized medicine and participation – he concluded -. We must move towards a medicine that is increasingly proactive and not just reactive”.