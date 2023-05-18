Home » Haid: Man threatened with knife in furniture store parking lot
News

Haid: Man threatened with knife in furniture store parking lot

by admin
Haid: Man threatened with knife in furniture store parking lot

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a furniture store in Haid (Linz-Land district). When a 52-year-old man from the Perg district pulled out a knife during the argument and threatened his 29-year-old opponent from the Wels-Land district, he got into his car and fled. Together with his 43-year-old wife, the 52-year-old also got in the car and drove away.

Based on the statement of the 29-year-old and a photo of the vehicle, the police were able to identify the 52-year-old. In the meantime, he should have returned to the furniture store. When he got back to his car, police officers were already waiting for him. The man was arrested and his car was searched. No knife was found. The man was reported at large.

loads


info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

See also  йʮ |: У ֹס բ ػ ϰ յ Ǯ--

You may also like

жŷ ذóĿ׷_֤

EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a release from 17/05/2023, 16:20...

The first documented kisses occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500...

In Aguachica, 12 minors were poisoned by an...

The course is set again

Nobody claims the body of Junior Roldán alias...

Minor injured in student fight at an educational...

The richness of biodiversity in Guangxi ranks third...

China-Central Asia Summit held in Xi’an

The social fabric – breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy