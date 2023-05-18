Haid: Man threatened with knife in furniture store parking lot

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a furniture store in Haid (Linz-Land district). When a 52-year-old man from the Perg district pulled out a knife during the argument and threatened his 29-year-old opponent from the Wels-Land district, he got into his car and fled. Together with his 43-year-old wife, the 52-year-old also got in the car and drove away.

Based on the statement of the 29-year-old and a photo of the vehicle, the police were able to identify the 52-year-old. In the meantime, he should have returned to the furniture store. When he got back to his car, police officers were already waiting for him. The man was arrested and his car was searched. No knife was found. The man was reported at large.

