Scholars have discovered unthinkable health benefits from drinking alcohol: but only in these doses

Does drinking alcohol really have benefits like they say?

How many times have you spent an evening in the company of old friends in your restaurant, having drunk a little alcohol and wondering if such drinks are good for your health? This is the question that everyone is asking themselves, especially the lovers of these drinks, but to which they have not yet received any answers.

Thanks to a very recent survey brought to an end by some scholars, it would seem that drinking alcohol is absolutely not bad, as they want us to believe, but that ‘hide’ real benefits for the body.

That’s why drinking once in a while is good for you

The proverb “good wine makes good blood” contains an ancient belief that makes quality wine an ally for health, when consumed in moderation. A recent survey conducted by the Massachusetts General Hospitalpublished on Journal of the American College of Cardiology, confirm this statement. Actually, a moderate alcohol consumption it may be associated with a lower risk of heart disease. And a long-term reduction in your stress level. This means that drinking in moderation can be beneficial for your health heart health and can contribute to a greater anxiety management compared to those who don’t drink at all.

Drinking alcohol in moderation is good for the heart and stress – tantasalute.it

The study involved over 50.000 individuals, revealing the benefits of a moderate amount of alcohol related to the risk of cardiovascular diseases. These results were confirmed even after considering genetic, lifestyle and socioeconomic factors.

The research subsequently focused on a subgroup of 754 people who had previously undergone brain magnetic resonance imaging and positron emission computed tomography (PET/CT) scans. These advanced imaging techniques have allowed researchers to explore the effect of light to moderate alcohol consumption on stress-related brain activity. The images obtained highlighted a reduction in stress signaling in the amygdala – the region of the brain associated with stress responses – in individuals who consumed little alcohol. These findings suggest that moderate alcohol consumption may have an effect soothing on the brain.

Additionally, when the researchers looked at the study participants’ history of cardiovascular events, they found that moderate drinkers had fewer heart attacks and strokes than non-drinkers. These data provide further support for the thesis that moderate alcohol consumption can have beneficial effects on cardiovascular health.

However, as always, it is important to remember these results they are not to be interpreted as an invitation to drink to excess. Alcohol consumption must always take place in moderation and in the context of a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

