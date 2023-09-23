Home » School bag for primary school children: How heavy can it be? – Health
Health

School bag for primary school children: How heavy can it be? – Health

by admin
School bag for primary school children: How heavy can it be? – Health

At the start of the school year, many parents ask themselves whether the pounds of books that elementary school students have to carry are harmful to their backs and posture. Anna Hell, Professor of Pediatric Orthopedics at the University Hospital of Göttingen, provides answers.

At the beginning of the school year you can see them again: elementary school students with heavily packed bags on their backs. Can weight cause problems in the long term? And how long should children sit in school? In an interview, Anna Hell, head of pediatric orthopedics at Göttingen University Hospital, talks about weight in the satchel, double sets of books and children’s need to move.

See also  Sweetener aspartame now considered 'possibly carcinogenic': any cause for concern? - Health

You may also like

The Path to a Healthier Life: Discover the...

AUSL Modena – The Sorbara Community House turns...

Figlie di San Camillo Nursing Home Introduces New...

Children’s health: One in four children shows psychological...

María Victoria Mateos Inducted into the Royal Academy...

(Anti-doping) Carabinieri NAS: visit of the new Commander...

Protect Your Liver: Say No to Harmful Foods

Authorization to be able to cut pig carcasses...

Understanding Restless Legs Syndrome: A Comprehensive Infographic

LIVE F1 Japan, Ferrari challenges Verstappen for pole,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy