School bag for primary school children: How heavy can it be? – Health

At the start of the school year, many parents ask themselves whether the pounds of books that elementary school students have to carry are harmful to their backs and posture. Anna Hell, Professor of Pediatric Orthopedics at the University Hospital of Göttingen, provides answers.

At the beginning of the school year you can see them again: elementary school students with heavily packed bags on their backs. Can weight cause problems in the long term? And how long should children sit in school? In an interview, Anna Hell, head of pediatric orthopedics at Göttingen University Hospital, talks about weight in the satchel, double sets of books and children’s need to move.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

