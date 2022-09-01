Scleroderma is a chronic autoimmune disease, which despite its spread today is still poorly understood. This disease is characterized by thickening of the skin due to an accumulation of fibrous connective tissue.

The scleroderma it can cause skin thickening but also problems with the skin internal organs (such as lungs, heart and digestive system). In fact, it can be localized also called CREST syndrome and therefore only attack the skin.

However, it can also be systemic (also known as systemic sclerosis), and also affect internal organs, obviously causing increased health risks. It is due to an excessive production of collagen possibly due to a malfunction of the immune system.

In scleroderma, abnormal inflammation causes fibroblasts to produce excess collagen causing thickening (fibrosis) of the skin or internal organs such as the respiratory and digestive systems.

Among the causes seem to be: hyperactivity of the immune system; changes in blood vessels; increased deposition in collagen tissues. These phenomena would be mainly due to a genetic predisposition to the development of the disease, with more cases found among the donne and, in general, in the age group between 20 and 50 years.

Scleroderma: how does it manifest itself?



I symptoms best known of the scleroderma are: hardening and thickening of the skin; Raynaud’s phenomenon, widespread joint pain; heartburn and dysphagia; contracture of the fingers. The disease, especially in elderly subjects, is often diagnosed late and confused with other pathologies or as a simple consequence of aging.

The disease is manifested by thickening of the skin of the hands, especially of the fingers (sclerodattilia), and then spread to other areas of the body. Typically there are oval red-purplish spots which then fade causing itch. Diseased skin develops wrinkles and sheds any hair. Very painful ulcerations and calcium buildup under the skin often develop.

If the disease is recognized in time, it is much easier to act and stop it. To date there are no adequate treatments but it is possible to take cortisone to reduce pain and inflammation. However, research is leading to the creation of a specific drug.