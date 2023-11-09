scoreboard and groups, who faces Sinner LIVE

TORINO – Here we are, here Nitto ATP Finals in Turin they are about to take off. It starts on Sunday 12th November until the 19th, for a week it will be great tennis with the best 8 tennis players of the season, including ours Sinner. Today (Thursday 9 November) the draw draws: follow everything live.

19:00

ATP Finals, the program for Sunday 12 November

Sunday November 12 at 12.00 the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin they will open with the doubles match April Ivan Arrival/Austin Krajicek vs Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni. Next it will be the turn of Sinner who will debut against Tsitsipas. In the evening it will then be the other’s turn double Santiago format Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin against Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos.

18:48

When Sinner plays

The official program for this edition of the ATP Finals in Turin has been released. Sinner will make his debut against Tsitsipas on November 12th from 2.30pm.

18:43

Binaghi’s advice to Sinner

“I’m happy that Jannik meets Holger Rune. I was present in Monte Carlo at the semi-final match when he didn’t win only because there was a sudden change in terms of weather. I believe that Jannik is stronger than Rune, but they will all be all-matches “last point, with great intensity. There has rarely been such a high, complete level of players in the end-of-year masters”. So the president of Fitp, Angelo Binaghiafter the group draws of the Nitto ATP Finals. “We have the eight strongest players in the world so you can’t hope to find an easy round – Binaghi then responds to those who ask him for his opinion on the outcome of the draw for Sinner -. All in all I would have preferred to be on Alcaraz’s side but maybe, I’m also superstitious, I’m wrong and in the end it will turn out to be a better draw than I had hoped for.” To the South Tyrolean champion, Binaghi recommends “Be able to have fun. If he manages to do so, it is a guarantee of great enthusiasm and great overall success. I believe that his first experience two years ago, when he entered as a reserve – he concludes – is worth a lot for what will happen in these days.”

18:20

Sinner qualifies for the semi-finals if…

All the scenarios that can take Sinner to the semi-finals: he qualifies if… READ EVERYTHING

18:08

Photos of the draw

From the “diskettes” with the names of the players to the trophy, this is how the draw for the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin went.

Look at the gallery

The ATP Finals draw: from the “diskettes” to the trophy 5.50pm

Roll of honour: Djokovic aims for Federer’s record

Only Federer in the history of the Nitto ATP Finals has managed to win the trophy 6 times (2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011). Behind him, with 5 victories, are Lendl, Sampras and Djokovic, winner of last edition. Four successes for Nastase.

17:37

1500 ATP points

The winner of the ATP Finals, if undefeated, will earn 1,500 points for the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. Below is a summary of the points and prize money.

17:25

The doubles draw

The doubles groups have also been drawn:

Green Group: Ivan Dodig/Austin Krajicek (1), Santiago Gonzalez/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (4), Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos (5) and Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni (7)

Red Group: Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski (2), Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden (3), Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury (6), Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler (8)

17:11

How the tournament works

The Nitto ATP Finals, being divided into two groups, have a very simple functioning and development: the first two of each group (green and red) pass the round, the last two are eliminated; the first place meets the second place from the other group in the semi-finals.

17:00

How the ATP calendar changes

From 2025 new tournaments and events will change the ATP calendar: here are all the news. READ EVERYTHING

16:45

The prediction of the Juventus players

Before training at Continassa, the Juventus players made their predictions for the ATP Finals in Turin. READ EVERYTHING

16:31

Binaghi’s words

The words of Angelo Binaghipresident of the Italian Tennis Federation, during the press conference that anticipated the draw: “Today is a great day of celebration for our people of tennis players. It is a day of celebration for the ATP. It is a great celebration for those who have supported us, from the Government to the sponsors. And it is for those who have worked in recent years with us to achieve this great success. But it is a great day of celebration for Turin and Piedmont but also for the players. The data says that it is a great day of celebration: we sold 160,612 tickets for the ATP Finals, equal to 96.5% of the total. And we sold 40.2% of them abroad. Of these, not even one in Saudi Arabia. At the moment, over 170 thousand attendances are expected. There are still some tickets for latecomers. We could reach the sold out in all 15 sessions. It is the largest arena in Italy: we are the most important indoor sporting event in Italian sport. It will be possible to see this event in 178 different countries and almost 900 million homes will see it.”

16:18

Sinner’s numbers: Djokovic taboo, dry with Rune

Sinner has never won against Djokovic (three defeats out of three, the last in the semi-final at last Wimbledon), nor with Rune (0-2, again in the semi-final first in Sofia 2022 and then in Monte Carlo 2023). However, there have been two successes in seven matches against Tsitsipas, with the last match seeing the Italian prevail in Rotterdam.

16:07

The groups: Sinner with Djokovic

GREEN GROUP

Djokovic

Sinner

Tsitsipas

Rune

RED GROUP

Alcaraz

Medvedev

Rublev

Zverev

16:03

The draw begins!

Here we go, the Finals draw begins now!

16:00

The numbers of the ATP Finals: debut for Alcaraz and Rune

For Alcaraz and Rune this is the debut in the tournament. 142 players have participated in the Nitto ATP Finals in 54 editions, representing 32 nations. Djokovic is in his 16th participation, second only to Roger Federer (17), and boasts 6 successes including the last edition with a record of 46 matches played and 17 defeats.

15:47

Sinner’s track record at the ATP Finals

For Sinner, who has been training these days, it is the first qualification for the ATP Finals. In 2021 he participated as a reserve in Berrettini’s place and on that occasion Jannik won on his debut against Hurkacz and then lost against Medvedev, already saying goodbye in the group stage.

15:35

The prize money of the Finals

The ATP Finals feature a prize pool never seen before: 14 million euros is the total loot, while over 4 million will go to whoever triumphs.

15:20

The press conference before the draws

It will still take some time for the live draw to take place because first there will be the press conference to present the event.

15:16

Binaghi’s prophecy on Sinner

The president of Fitp, Angelo Binaghi, believes in Sinner’s potential at the ATP Finals and launches a prophecy. READ EVERYTHING

15:08

What the two groups will be like

The two groups will be formed in this way:

GREEN GROUP

(1) Djokovic

Medvedev o Sinner

Rublev o Tsitsipas

Zverev o Rune

RED GROUP

(2) Alcaraz

Medvedev o Sinner

Rublev o Tsitsipas

Zverev o Rune

15:04

Waiting for Sinner’s opponent

We are waiting to find out what the draws will say and which opponents Sinner will draw. We’re leaving in a few minutes.

14:52

The 8 tennis players at the Finals

Below is the list of the 8 tennis players who will compete for the Finals in Turin: Novak Djokovic (1), Carlos Alcaraz (2), Daniil Medvedev (3), Jannik Sinner (4), Andrey Rublev (5), Stefanos Tsitsipas (6) , Alexander Zverev (7) and Holger Rune (8).

14:45

What time are the ATP Finals draws

From 3 pm, the draw ceremony for the ATP Finals draw will open at the Intesa Sanpaolo skyscraper in Turin. The matches of the two groups (Green and Red) will be drawn: the wait increases to discover Sinner’s first opponent.

