Scudetto Napoli, Azzurri champions of Italy for the third time. The party explodes

Scudetto Naples, from the waterfront to the Districts, the city on the street

It is all in the street Naples to celebrate the victory of the third championship. In Mergellina, on the seafront, thousands of people walk joyfully, waving flags and lighting up the red flares that light up the night in Naples. The streets of all the districts of the center were invaded, in particular at Sanità and Forcella, but since the end of the game in Udine fireworks have been lit practically everywhere. Thousands of tourists also celebrate on the seafront who join the choirs for the Scudetto, but also for Maradona whose face appears on many of the flags chosen for the party. A large area of ​​the center is a red zone, i.e. off limits for cars and motorcycles, a prohibition that is generally respected: people go on foot and, at the moment, no problems have been reported. Imposing, moreover, the device of the forces of order and also that of medical assistance. Piazza Trieste e Trento and the nearby Piazza del Plebiscito continue to be crowded with people, as well as via Toledo – the parlor of Naples – and the alleys of the Spanish Quarters, up to Largo Maradona. Everywhere a blaze of smoke bombs, flags, fireworks, choirs and trumpets for a party that is expected to go on all night long