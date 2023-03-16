Home Health Second flu wave of the season in Germany has begun – health
Health

Second flu wave of the season in Germany has begun – health

by admin
Second flu wave of the season in Germany has begun – health

In Germany, a second wave of influenza has started this season. According to the definition of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the beginning of the second wave is dated the week ending March 5th, as per Wednesday night’s weekly acute respiratory disease report. The second flu wave was triggered by the circulation of influenza B viruses. This means that the flu season in Germany is continuing unusually. At the end of February, the institute had already pointed out that influenza numbers were increasing again.

This season there was already an exceptionally early flu epidemic before the turn of the year. This was caused by influenza viruses of the A(H3N2) subtype and slowed down relatively quickly by the Christmas holidays, so that the official criteria for the end of the wave were already met in the first calendar week of 2023. Compared to the beginning of the first flu wave, influenza activity is currently increasing more slowly and less, according to the RKI.

In the previous seasonal flu waves, after the circulation of influenza A viruses at the beginning of the wave, there was often an increase in the proportion of influenza B viruses in the further course. “But this went smoothly into one another,” the RKI recently explained. Influenza B then led to an extension of the flu wave. An outage with such a sharp drop in influenza activity as this season is unusual.

The results from a monitoring system in which samples from people with acute respiratory diseases are examined are decisive for the assessment. Various pathogens are routinely checked, such as rhinoviruses, Sars-CoV-2 and influenza. The proportion of Sars-CoV-2 infections in the past few weeks has remained consistently low under ten percent in the sample examined.

See also  Equestrian sport: "Defamatory and defamatory" - proceedings against Beerbaum dropped

According to the RKI, the annual wave of flu usually began in January in the years before Corona and lasted three to four months. In the past two seasons, however, the pandemic and the measures taken to counteract it have changed the usual course significantly: In 2020/21 there was no flu epidemic worldwide. And in 2021/22 there was not a wave on the usual scale in Germany either, the number of registrations only rose after the Easter holidays and therefore very late.

You may also like

“Regulatory proposals of the German Medical Association breathe...

“In 2003, the fuse exploded in our hands”,...

The nutritionist mom who puts dinner on the...

Independent Patient Advice Service (UPD) / Funding of...

Sleep medicine, the commitment of the regional health...

Eyeliner in the test: Five ensure a clean...

Water bottles contain 40,000 times more bacteria than...

the correct actions to facilitate sleep

Launch of the Unboxing Healthcare Magazine in Berlin...

Prostate cancer, Europe approves therapy for metastatic patients

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy