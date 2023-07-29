Self-Care: A Powerful Tool for Preventing and Treating Chronic Diseases in Mexico

Title: Mexico Recognizes Self-Care as Crucial for Combating Chronic Diseases

Subtitle: Self-care highlighted as a fundamental tool for individual, social, and economic development in Mexico

Mexico City, XX Month, Year – In a recent self-care for health meeting organized by the Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, industry leaders and health authorities in Mexico emphasized the importance of self-care as a crucial tool for preventing and treating chronic diseases. With approximately 70% of the population overweight or obese, one in four people suffering from hypertension, and more than 12 million Mexicans diagnosed with diabetes, self-care is seen as a powerful solution to reduce the risk of these diseases and enhance universal health coverage.

The event, titled “Self-care is also Health,” shed light on the alarming situation Mexico faces in relation to chronic diseases. It highlighted the need for instilling a national culture of self-care to tackle this issue. Through self-care practices, individuals are empowered to take control of their health and contribute to a healthier, more resilient society.

The meeting focused on the concept of self-care, which involves disease prevention and promoting well-being through a balanced diet and physical activity. The importance of these aspects, especially in the treatment and prevention of diseases like diabetes, was emphasized by Mtra. Hanna Woloski, the General Director of Institutional Strategy at the Ministry of Health.

To symbolize the pillars of self-care, the legislative compound was illuminated with three colors during the event’s conclusion. Yellow represented health literacy, red underscored the rational use of health care products and services, and green highlighted the importance of a healthy diet that affects both physical and mental well-being.

Globally, chronic diseases are the leading cause of death and disability, claiming 41 million lives annually. Against this backdrop, self-care is positioned as an essential strategy to improve universal access to health beyond 2023.

The recognition of self-care as a pivotal tool for preventing and treating chronic diseases marks a critical step toward the well-being of the population and the advancement of the country’s development. The promotion of a culture of self-care should be prioritized on the public policy agenda to foster a healthier and more resilient Mexico.

