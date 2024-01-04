Sensational, anti-covid masks still mandatory: here’s where and until when

Minister of Health Extends Mask Ordinance Until June 2024

The Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, has announced the extension of the ordinance regarding the use of masks, which was set to expire on December 31, 2023. The new deadline for the mandatory use of masks in certain settings has been extended until June 30, 2024.

While many had hoped that the new year would bring an end to mask mandates, this extension comes as a surprise to some. The decision to prolong the use of masks in specific locations is in contrast to the global trend of lifting restrictions and transitioning to a more relaxed approach to living with the pandemic.

The extended ordinance stipulates that masks will still be mandatory for workers, users, and visitors in hospitals and healthcare facilities, particularly in departments that house frail or elderly individuals. Additionally, the use of masks is required in social-health and social-welfare facilities, including residential facilities for the elderly and long-term care facilities.

When it comes to medical clinics, the choice of whether to require masks is left to the discretion of the healthcare providers. However, children under the age of 6 and individuals with medical conditions that prohibit mask-wearing are exempt from the mandate.

In terms of accessing emergency rooms, individuals without COVID-19 symptoms are not required to undergo testing. However, those exhibiting symptoms such as a cough or cold will be required to undergo a swab test before being admitted.

It is important to note that the decision on the use of masks in healthcare settings remains at the discretion of the Health Directorates, who have the authority to enforce the mandate as necessary. While the extension of the mask ordinance may come as a surprise to some, it reflects the ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable populations in healthcare facilities.