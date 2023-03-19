Home Health Serie A – Inter-Juventus, slow motion: did Rabiot and Vlahovic touch with the arm? The VAR says no. Many doubts remain
Health

Serie A – Inter-Juventus, slow motion: did Rabiot and Vlahovic touch with the arm? The VAR says no. Many doubts remain

by admin
Serie A – Inter-Juventus, slow motion: did Rabiot and Vlahovic touch with the arm? The VAR says no. Many doubts remain
Relive with us all the controversial episodes of the match between Inter e Juventus (Follow LIVE), valid for the 27th day of Serie A, refereed by Mr Daniel Chiffi of Padua. Borderline tackling, penalties awarded or denied, fouls not called and cards deserved or not. Here’s everything of note that happened in the current match at the stadium Meazza from Milan.

Leaderboards and achievements

A league

Did Rabiot and Vlahovic touch with the arm? The VAR says no

31 MINUTES AGO

The slow motion of Inter-Juventus

Minute 18′ – BREMER MISSES A YELLOW – Foul by Bremer who intervenes on Dimarco. There would be a yellow card against the Juventus defender, but the card is not extracted.

Minute 23′ – GOAL BY KOSTIC: THERE IS NO HAND – Rabiot exchanges with Vlahovic and serves Kostic who with a diagonal beats Onana for the Juve advantage. Check to the VAR for a possible touch of the hand by Rabiot before Kostic’s service: the check lasts well three minutes, but according to the same VAR there is no obvious touch with the arm by the French midfielder. The same goes for Vlahovic because the ball arrives with his arm attached to his body, many doubts remain about both cases under consideration.

Minute 29′ – BARELLA WARNING FOR PROTESTS – Chiffi warns Barella who had complained about a foul by Bremer not previously called. The former Cagliari player is right, there was a foul but the protests gave him a heavy yellow card.

The referee team

Referee: Daniele Chiffi of Padua;

See also  Juve, Szczesny gets injured: recovery times and the matches he skips

assistants: Priests and Berti;

Fourth officer: Livio Marinelli;

WAS: Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni;

AVAR: Marco Piccinini;

FIFA, Collina explains the Semi-automatic Offside

A league

Why does Vlahovic score less with Allegri? What the numbers say

8 HOURS AGO

A league

Allegri: “Against Inter we want to defend second place on the pitch”

YESTERDAY AT 11:36

You may also like

Agreement with the Republic of Kosovo

UBS buys Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss...

Not just the flu. Among children cases of...

Hair colors in the test: test winner for...

Avalanche in Courmayeur, a 25-year-old skier dead and...

much more effective than needles

How many hours do you need to sleep?...

Beginning of Spring Sayings, Quotes & Poems: Free...

Inter-Juventus diretta 0-1: goal at Kostic- breaking latest...

Nursing economy: challenges – medicine and health, medical...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy