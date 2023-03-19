Leaderboards and achievements
Did Rabiot and Vlahovic touch with the arm? The VAR says no
31 MINUTES AGO
The slow motion of Inter-Juventus
Minute 18′ – BREMER MISSES A YELLOW – Foul by Bremer who intervenes on Dimarco. There would be a yellow card against the Juventus defender, but the card is not extracted.
Minute 23′ – GOAL BY KOSTIC: THERE IS NO HAND – Rabiot exchanges with Vlahovic and serves Kostic who with a diagonal beats Onana for the Juve advantage. Check to the VAR for a possible touch of the hand by Rabiot before Kostic’s service: the check lasts well three minutes, but according to the same VAR there is no obvious touch with the arm by the French midfielder. The same goes for Vlahovic because the ball arrives with his arm attached to his body, many doubts remain about both cases under consideration.
Minute 29′ – BARELLA WARNING FOR PROTESTS – Chiffi warns Barella who had complained about a foul by Bremer not previously called. The former Cagliari player is right, there was a foul but the protests gave him a heavy yellow card.
The referee team
Referee: Daniele Chiffi of Padua;
assistants: Priests and Berti;
Fourth officer: Livio Marinelli;
WAS: Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni;
AVAR: Marco Piccinini;
