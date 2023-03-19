Relive with us all the controversial episodes of the match between Inter e Juventus (Follow LIVE), valid for the 27th day of Serie A, refereed by Mr Daniel Chiffi of Padua. Borderline tackling, penalties awarded or denied, fouls not called and cards deserved or not. Here’s everything of note that happened in the current match at the stadium Meazza from Milan.

Minute 18′ – BREMER MISSES A YELLOW – Foul by Bremer who intervenes on Dimarco. There would be a yellow card against the Juventus defender, but the card is not extracted.

Minute 23′ – GOAL BY KOSTIC: THERE IS NO HAND – Rabiot exchanges with Vlahovic and serves Kostic who with a diagonal beats Onana for the Juve advantage. Check to the VAR for a possible touch of the hand by Rabiot before Kostic’s service: the check lasts well three minutes, but according to the same VAR there is no obvious touch with the arm by the French midfielder. The same goes for Vlahovic because the ball arrives with his arm attached to his body, many doubts remain about both cases under consideration.

Minute 29′ – BARELLA WARNING FOR PROTESTS – Chiffi warns Barella who had complained about a foul by Bremer not previously called. The former Cagliari player is right, there was a foul but the protests gave him a heavy yellow card.

Referee: Daniele Chiffi of Padua;

assistants: Priests and Berti;

Fourth officer: Livio Marinelli;

WAS: Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni;

AVAR: Marco Piccinini;

