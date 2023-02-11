Home Health Serie A: Lecce-Roma 1-1, Dybala equalized from a penalty for the Giallorossi
Serie A: Lecce-Roma 1-1, Dybala equalized from a penalty for the Giallorossi

Serie A: Lecce-Roma 1-1, Dybala equalized from a penalty for the Giallorossi

Lecce-Rome 1-1 record for the 22nd day of Serie A.

At 17′ Lecce-ROMA 1-1! Dybala network on a penalty kick. Displaced the Salento goalkeeper Falcone. Penalty whistled by referee Aureliano for handball by Strefezza in the area.

In the 7th minute LECCE-Rome 1-0! Baschirotto network. Corner by Strefezza, Baschirotto heads Smalling for time and slips in Rui Patricio

Baschirotto signs the advantage of Lecce

