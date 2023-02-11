Lecce-Rome 1-1 record for the 22nd day of Serie A.

GOL

At 17′ Lecce-ROMA 1-1! Dybala network on a penalty kick. Displaced the Salento goalkeeper Falcone. Penalty whistled by referee Aureliano for handball by Strefezza in the area.



In the 7th minute LECCE-Rome 1-0! Baschirotto network. Corner by Strefezza, Baschirotto heads Smalling for time and slips in Rui Patricio

Soon the service

Photo

Baschirotto signs the advantage of Lecce

Read the full article on ANSA.it