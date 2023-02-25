news-txt”>

It’s Sassuolo that celebrates thanks to Thorstvedt, who enters and scores the goal that allows Dionisi’s men to impose themselves on Lecce. A narrow victory that the guests deserved on points for having approached in a much more incisive way than Baroni’s men, who appeared to be the stand-in for the beautiful team admired in Bergamo. Three heavy points for Sassuolo, who put the home defeat against Napoli behind them, and who hook the Apulians in a slightly more relaxed position in the standings. A perhaps unexpected stop for Lecce, which stops its run after three useful results. Baroni confirms the line-up that has cleared Bergamo en bloc, with the only novelty of the Zambian Banda for Di Francesco out through disqualification, Umtiti recovered but goes on the bench. On the opposite front Dionisi finds Berardi who completes the offensive trident with Defrel and Bajrami, Zortea in defense on the right, Tressoldi confirmed. It is Lecce who manage the game in the first part of the match, who call for pressure from Sassuolo and then provoke the host defense to slip in. But it is the guests who scare the hosts first with Bajrami (19′), Falcone is good at opposing the shot, and then with Berardi who coordinates with his left foot and kicks on the fly, but the shot is to be forgotten. The away goal seemed to be a done deal (29′), when after a corner Tressoldi, left alone in the area, headed in but the ball went just wide. Two minutes of recovery and we go to rest. A blocked race that thrives on sudden gusts (including the strong sirocco wind that whips Salento). Good start from Lecce at the start, which seems to have something extra; then it was Sassuolo who took the field and created some clear goal chances: but the result remained in perfect balance. It starts again and Baroni tries to change gears for the team: inside Colombo and Oudin for Ceesay and Banda. And even the first few bars of the second half demonstrate how the match continues to live on the edge of balance, with few goalscoring chances and a lot of competitive spirit on the pitch. A blaze comes from the newcomer Oudin (55 ‘): he collects a loose ball, a very powerful conclusion that goes just wide. Dionisi made a triple substitution (60’) with Thorstvedt, Pinamonti and Defrel taking over from Obiang, Frattesi and Defrel. And the black and green advantage comes right from the bench. Corner kick beaten by Berardi with his left foot, Thorstvedt deflects his head and mocks Falcone for the 1-0 guest (65 ‘). For the Norwegian midfielder it is the second goal this season in Serie A. Lecce tries to raise their head again, Baroni inserts Gonzalez for Blin, but his maneuver is quite cumbersome. Baschirotto (74’) enters rough on Berardi; sacrosanct yellow, he was warned and will miss the match against Inter. The hosts are also struggling in this second half, even against the wind, and are lacking above all in the finalization phase. Strefezza, his performance opaque, devours the goal equally (82 ‘): from the edge of the small area, on a rejected by the host defense he incredibly sends out. The five minutes of recovery don’t change the course of events. Sassuolo clears the Via del Mare with Thorstvedt’s goal, and reaches the Salentines at an altitude of 27. A bitter evening for Lecce, which suddenly cancels the good victory obtained against Atalanta.