Simone Inzaghi did not hide his disappointment at the searing defeat on the Spezia field, which now dangerously jeopardizes second place in the standings for his Inter. The Nerazzurri coach analyzed the match in detail, also focusing on an away performance that was simply unjustifiable in the current season. These are his words:

“There is disappointment, it will be a bad night but on Tuesday we have an eighth final. A defeat like this hurts, it came in a different way than the others: we put everything on the field, probably more malice was needed in looking for the goal. In the first half you didn’t have to go to the locker room 0-0, then we know what football is like when it doesn’t give discounts. There’s no reason for Inter to lose against Spezia, we won’t sleep but we have a duty to move forward. As for the defeat, I take responsibility. The boys put everything they had on the pitch, we had to be more cynical: this is football. There’s a negative trend away from home, as far as performance is concerned we kept the field well, but the result doesn’t satisfy us. The penalties? Lautaro and Lukaku are both penalty takers and they kick them very well, Dragowski was good tonight.”

“Our journey away from San Siro is not as a team like Inter. At home we have an excellent average, away from last year we had other scores. There is a lot of disappointment with the result, the boys gave everything for the performance. We have to move forward, it is right that there is so much disappointment in all components. The wickedness made the difference. We made 27 shots and one goal from a penalty, their two goals with two shots. Tonight the performance was different from Bologna, the boys and I take responsibility. I’m fine with the disappointment in all the Inter components, in the end we said goodbye to the fans who weren’t happy. But football is like this, you’ve seen the game, now we need the reaction and ferocity that can make us play a great game on Tuesday.”

