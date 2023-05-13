Serie A – Spezia-Milan 2-0 report cards: Wisniewski hero for a day, Rossoneri at peak

Spezia-Milan, a match valid for the 35th day of Serie A, ended with a score of 2-0 thanks to goals by Wisniewski and Esposito. With this result, Spezia hooks Verona in the standings and ignites the fight for salvation even more; while Milan remains firm at 61 points and risks complicating the Champions League run-up. Below are the votes for the protagonists of the match.

Spice’s report cards

A league Milan, another disaster: collapse at the Peak, Spezia wins 2-0 3 HOURS AGO

Bartlomiej DRAGOWSKI 6.5 – He answers present when he is called into question by Milan. Especially in the first half.

Ethan AMPADU 7 – Perfect behind in moving with precision both on Rebic and on Giroud then in the final.

Przemyslaw WISNIEWSKI 7.5 – There is not only the goal – which in itself weighs like a boulder in the Spezia season – but also a great game from a defensive point of view. Watch out behind and bomber for a day up front. Saturday to remember.

Dimitrios NIKOLAOU 6.5 – Grants crumbs to a Saelemaekers who fails to place a single play.

Kelvin AMIAN 6,5 – He doesn’t suffer much with an uncomfortable client like Theo Hernandez; but above all he is the man who places the right insertion with the header which in fact – in the end – decides this match in favor of Spezia.

Mehdi Bourabi 6 – Fair performance there in the middle of the field, where he contains in coverage and also shows up with a nice shot from outside. Dal 63′ Szymon ZURKOWSKI 6 – Honest finish, without flaws.

Salvatore ESPOSITO 7 – Clean in the middle of the field, disciplined on the position at a tactical level and with a beautiful free-kick that closes the game. An afternoon to remember.

Albin EKDAL 6.5 – It will be inconspicuous, but in the end it is precious in the Ligurian shields and ball exits. And when he has to make the studs feel, he doesn’t hold back.

Arkadiusz RECA 7 – Among the best in La Spezia, with a match of absolute quality from the point of view of offensive support: constant and effective.

M’color NZOLA – Physicality, malice, desire to be seen. A generous game that bothers the Milan rearguard a lot.

Emmanuel BUILDING 6.5 – He varies a lot on the entire offensive front of Milan, contributing together with Nzola to give few points of reference to the Rossoneri defenders. In fact, in the end, almost everyone suffers. Gave 90′ ​​Viktor KOVALENKO – St.

Herds Leonardo SIMPLE 7 – Face Milan with the right attitude: aggressive and fearless. He does it by showing the limits of a tired and too predictable opponent. A victory, today, simply deserved. A very precious success to inflame the race for salvation again.

AC Milan report cards

Mike MAIGNAN 5,5 – Esposito’s free-kick is excellent, but perhaps the Frenchman – for once – isn’t perfect, starting a bit late.

Pierre KALULU 5,5 – Produces little offensively. He also suffers a lot from the variety of Nzola and Gyasi.

Simon KJAER 5.5 – He also holds an uncomfortable client like Nzola fairly well, but in the action of Spezia’s first goal he is perhaps slightly revisable.

Fikayo Tomori 6 – He doesn’t make huge smudges, also regulating Gyasi’s outputs well. Ultimately the best in the department today. From 1983 Davide CALABRIA – sv.

Theo HERNANDEZ 5.5 – There have been brighter, more incisive versions of Theo. Head elsewhere? It could be, but in the meantime Milan suffers another stop in the league. And the Champions League is getting further and further away. From 64′ Fode DANCE-TOURE’ 5 – A bit slow in that reflection after Amian hit the post. It wasn’t simple, of course, but something more could have been done even in marking.

Tommaso ESCAPES 5.5 – In the middle of the field in the first half he also tries with some shots from outside. Little, however, on a day in which Milan would have needed more quality in the middle.

Sandro TONALI 6.5 – The only one, in Milan, to try something more today, to try to change pace. He preaches for a long time in the desert of the first half; he tries constantly even in the second half. It’s not enough for Milan, but he – like on Wednesday evening – is among the few positives.

Alexis SAELEMAEKERS 5 – He creates very little up front, where the Spice works on him with precision. Dal 54′ Charles DE KETELAERE 5,5 – Lost even today: he never finds the position or the space to play. And she disappears.

Brahim Diaz 6 – A poor first half, a decidedly brilliant second half. The resultant? No more than the classic ‘6’. Branch 71′ Yacin ADLI 6 – He tries in the final with some flashes, a couple of dribbles. At least it gets noticed, here.

Divock ORIGI 5,5 – The first half is also quite brilliant, with a good start in the ‘Leao’ position. At a distance, however, Spezia takes his measures and he too does little. Too little.

Before REBIC 5 – Never in the game, never live or active in creating dangers at La Spezia. Like all Milan up front after all. Dal 71’ Olivier GIROUD 6 – His finish is a few counters and a couple of hits here and there. But you can find all of Spezia on you.

Herd Stefano PIOLI 5 – He is called to make some inevitable changes in view of Tuesday, but the truth is that his Milan are not very brilliant. He runs less and plays worse than last year; and he bumps into a team – Spice – who know exactly what to expect, when, and where. In short: he does not find a solution to the problem. And the Champions League – the one that passes from Serie A – risks moving away even further.

FIFA, Collina explains the Semi-automatic Offside

A league Spezia-Milan, the official ones: Origi and Rebic starting, Diaz is there 4 HOURS AGO