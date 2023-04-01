Home Sports kicks and punches on the pitch – Corriere TV
It happened on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. One of the kids was hit by the opposing team’s dad

A sensational maxi brawl erupted at Villa Luzuriaga, on the outskirts of Buenos Airesduring a children’s soccer match.

Protagonists of the incredible dispute that took place in Argentina were the parents of little footballers who entered the field where insults, kicks and punches flew.

In the fight he would stay also injured a childaccording to local media reports, hit by one of the opposing team’s dads

March 31, 2023 – Updated March 31, 2023, 4:15 pm

