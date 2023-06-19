Serie C playoffs: Lecco wins promotion, historic feat. Return to B after 50 years | Other leagues Italy

Lecco are officially the fourth promoted to Serie B. After Feralpisalò, Reggiana and Catanzaro, the Lombards secure success in the Serie C Playoffs defeating Foggia both in the first and second leg of the double final. A real feat for a team that started with very different ambitions at the start of the season.

HISTORICAL EVENING – It is a success destined to go down in history, because Lecco finds the Cadetteria again fifty years after the last time. All this after overcoming very high-profile opponents, above all Cesena – favorite for the final victory – during the course of the competition. A real feat that will end with the celebrations that have already begun in the city at the triple whistle.

SERIE B – An unexpected goal, but also a long-desired one. Lecco has shown in these playoffs that they have great stubbornness: first by recovering against Cesena after the defeat of the first leg semifinal, then by beating the tough Foggia. In short, in the roulette of emotions that are the Serie C playoffs, Lecco has shown that they have a cool head and know how to react to any situation. A well-deserved promotion that officially closes the Serie C season. With a new page of history, which has been waiting for fifty years to be written.

