Final play off C, the last promotion between Lecco and Foggia has been decided

Final play off C, the last promotion between Lecco and Foggia has been decided

Lecco, after 50 years, returns to Serie B: beat Foggia 3-1 in the return final of the C playoffs. In the first leg, the Lombard team had won 1-2 in Puglia. The match for the team of…

