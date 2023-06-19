Third bear found dead in Trentino in a few weeks, exposed by animal rights activists: “Unusual numbers, check the causes of death”

Three dead bears in a few weeks in Trentino. Unusual and too high numbers second the Italian Association for the Defense of Animals & the Environment (Aidaa) who has thus decided to present a exposed to the Public Prosecutor of Trento after the discovery of the third lifeless specimen in the woods near the Paganella mountains. “The discovery of the third dead bear in a few weeks opens a new phase, that of search for direct responsibilities of what is happening. Of course, before expressing certainties we await the results of the autopsy on the carcass of the semi-adult bear found dead in the woods near the Paganella mountains. We ask that decisions be taken to increase the penalties for the crimes of poaching e poisoning“, said the leaders of the association in a statement.

In fact, the causes of death are still to be established, but environmentalists fear that behind this high number of deaths the action of subjects who have used poisoned baits to attract predators. “We ask the public prosecutor’s office to acquire the autopsy results of the tests performed on the three carcasses of dead bears found in areas where bears had never disappeared in the past and to verify whether there is a conspicuous presence of poisonous baits in the area as stated by several witnesses including a shepherd and the owner of a shelter located in the area of Monte Peller and to verify irregular hunting activity and poachers in places where male bears have been found.”

And then they ask that the tones be lowered when it comes to the issue of the management of plantigrades, so as not to stir up hatred towards these animals: “We ask that this climate of hatred towards bears that feeds the rifle troublemakers and which has precise responsibilities in a mixture between a certain social and political environment and certain slices of Trentino institutional power be eased”.