Serious 4-year-old girl after eating alpine cheese

A 4 year old girl she has been hospitalized in the Padua hospital for almost a week haemolytic uremic syndrome caused by the bacterium Escherichia coli. A situation that would arise after eating del alpine cheese. The little girl is in a confidential prognosis and her conditions are very serious. It is in fact an infection that represents the most important cause of acute renal failure in childhood.

As soon as they became aware of the case, the Veterinary Hygiene and Public Health Unit and the Food Hygiene and Nutrition Unit of the Apss Prevention Department promptly activated the control procedures to verify the root cause of the infection.

It is likely – as a note from the Health Authority explains – that at the origin there is a correlation with the consumption of food, especially cheese, produced in a malga located in the territory of the former Municipality of Coredo, in the Non valley. The very young patient is currently hospitalized. To protect public health, the Prevention Department of Apss deems it appropriate that those who have purchased, before 14 July, dairy products attributable to the malga located in the territory of the former Municipality of Coredo, do not consume such foods.

The recommendations of the health company

Also remember that raw milk products should not be given to children under 5 years of age and the elderly. Hemolytic uremic syndrome is a disease caused by the bacterium Escherichia coli. It is mainly transmitted via food with the consumption of contaminated food. Initial symptoms of the infection may be diarrhea, vomiting, severe abdominal pain, drowsiness, anuria and asthenia. HUS represents the most important cause of acute renal failure in childhood.

