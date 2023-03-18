Sex toys can enrich your love life. But which sex toys are suitable for beginners? A sexologist explains that sternwhat to consider when using such tools.

When love life could use a little more excitement, sex toys can help to increase desire. But which sex toy is suitable for beginners? Sexologist and psychotherapist Dania Schiftan explains this stern also what you should consider when using such aids – both as a couple and alone.

Sex toys for beginners: these are worthwhile



Gentle lay-on vibrators



The majority of women are more likely to climax if the clitoris is specifically stimulated. Penetration, on the other hand, is often less effective. So if you want to get a feel for sex toys for the first time, you could use a lay-on vibrator be the right tool. However, the vibration should not be chosen too strongly. In addition, the vibrator should not have too many functions, so it is better not to vibrate and suck at the same time, that could be too much for the beginning. Some women report that such intensive aids take a lot of getting used to at first. Therefore, start gently and increase the intensity if necessary. Lay-on vibrators can be used alone or as an aid in lovemaking between couples. It is always important to know that it is only one of many ways to play and that there should be variety.

massager



massagers, which can be used for the clitoris, breasts, testicles, but also the entire body, are great sex toys for beginners. Couples in particular can use it to stimulate each other, but they can also use it for masturbation. Here, too, it is best to approach it gently and see what your partner likes. Great on one massager is that the entire body is massaged and touched. This can make for particularly intense experiences. But also here: Such toys are one of many possibilities and should be used well dosed.

love swing



Also one love swing can be an exciting addition to the love life of couples. It brings movement into lovemaking and opens up opportunities for new positions, so that you definitely bring variety and fun into the bedroom. A swing that can be attached to the door frame and doesn’t have so many straps is worth starting with. If you like the tool, you can get a more luxurious, advanced model. And you need a sense of humour, because things can go wrong at the beginning of such experiments. So you should also be able to laugh together – but even that can bring a breath of fresh air into the bedroom.

Whip, shackles and Co.



At least since “Fifty Shades of Grey” more couples are trying to tie whips and co. Because slight pain and BDSM can provide an increased sense of pleasure. It is best to try out with the first simple aids what you might like and whether you would rather slip into the more dominant or the subordinate role. But it takes precise agreements and trust in one another, especially at the beginning. you should be well informed about what you should use and how. A “safe word” is also helpful, signaling that you don’t want to go any further or that you want to come to an end immediately.

Tenga Egg



For men looking for a sex toy for themselves, this can Tenga Egg be the right choice to begin with. The Tenga Egg is easy to use: Inside the egg there is a pack of lubricating gel that you can apply to the opening of the egg and the penis. This is then inserted into the opening and moved up and down. Ribs and nubs and other extras that the eggs offer add to the fun. If you imagine a vagina or an anus, it can be even more pleasurable.

What beginners should consider when using sex toys: don’t want too much straight away. If you haven’t had any contact with it before, you should approach it slowly to find out what you like. It shouldn’t be too intense at the beginning, because a lot of it is a matter of getting used to it.

Tipp: You can also get sex toys from most providers order discreetly, i.e. in such a way that you cannot tell from the packaging what is inside. So if you want to test yourself first and don’t necessarily want to deal openly with the topic, this is the best way to handle the order.

What you should consider as a beginner when using sex toys



Is there anything else to consider when using sex toys for beginners? In general, sexologist Dania Schiftan finds it “always good when there is variety“. So using sex toys can definitely enrich love life. “Sex toys have the word ‘play’ in them and it’s always fun, funny and exciting. So something good.” But Schiftan also explains: “Sex toys shouldn’t always be there. It is important to check how you can stand it when everything is ‘normal’. Is there still sexual tension in the partnership if no tools are used?” Otherwise you rely too much on tools and it becomes even more difficult to have intense climaxes without them. The sexologist also explains how you can learn to have an orgasm in your Buch “Coming Soon”.

The expert continues: “I always have the rule: once with such a toy and twice withoutso that you stimulate yourself with the help of your tongue, fingers, penis and other body parts and don’t neglect the physical, interpersonal, emotional aspects.” Dania Schiftan thinks that when using sex toys you should make sure that you don’t just focus on them and “Because otherwise it will be more difficult to reach orgasm in the ‘normal’ way.” So you can also become “lazier” and make it more difficult for a potential partner. But if you use sex toys in good doses, you can definitely enrich your love life .

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.