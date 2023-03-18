Resident Evil 4 he did it: the critical response unanimously promoted the Capcom game, which evidently learned from the mistakes made with the remake of the third chapter and returned to flying high. However, it is also about bitterness he confirms that we are now slaves of remakes?

It is a topic that we covered in some ways a few weeks ago, reasoning on the fact that Dead Space beat The Callisto Protocol, reiterating the superiority of classical intellectual properties compared to unpublished ones and highlighting a clear creative crisis in the sector.

Capcom has always had a great ability to monetize its most successful brands, just think of thehuge amount of editions of Street Fighter 2 that followed throughout the 1990s, and this craze for remakes is but a modern projection of the same approach.

An undoubtedly successful strategy on a commercial level, after all the house in Osaka is certainly not the first and will not be the last to exploit the element of nostalgia that grips the current thirty-forty year olds to resell them concepts they have already enjoyed decades ago, even after having given them a good polish both in terms of technical realization and in terms of gameplay.

At the same time, however, it is a setting loser in terms of ideasa defeatist attitude that reaffirms how complicated it is nowadays to propose something new and fresh and bring it to success: it is no coincidence that very few companies have managed to do it.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.