MODENA – A chat created by some postgraduates through which judgments were given on the physical appearance of female colleagues even with photos extrapolated from social networks. After the scandal of the “hot” list of PhD students at the University of Palermo, the case of sexist WhatsApp messages between postgraduates within the School of Emergency Medicine of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia broke out, as reported by the Gazzetta di Modena. The rector of Unimore Carlo Adolfo Porro announces an internal investigation: “We learn with bewilderment the news, of which we were not aware. The process has therefore been started to convene the Disciplinary Commission, which will carry out any appropriate checks”.

The story emerged when the director of the school of Emergency Medicine, Luca Roncucciwho became aware of the incident through reports from the residents, invited the creators of the chat and the authors of the comments to apologize to their colleagues and then send an email to all the residents underlining their regret for what happened.