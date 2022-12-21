Benetton calls all players for clarification after the scandal created by the “gift”. The player: “An idiot. We are a family and the group will be even more united.” And the club reaffirms its commitment against all discrimination

In fact, the company also discloses the statements of Cherif Traoré: “This afternoon’s meeting was an opportunity to discuss and understand how what a partner of mine did on the occasion of exchanging Christmas gifts is purely the result of idiocy and nothing other. I appreciated and accepted your apologies and those of the whole team. I am happy with the gesture and I am sure that what happened will make the group even more solid. We are a family and as such we will continue to work hard on and off the pitch, fighting as always done, against all forms of discrimination”.

Apologies — The player received an apology from the entire team who specified, according to the law, “the company’s firm position of condemnation towards all forms of expression of racism and forms of discrimination”. President Amerino Zatta also took part in the meeting between the team and managers: “What happened with Cherif does not in any way reflect our identity and the values ​​that the Benetton family has been pursuing for years. I’m happy that Cherif accepted an apology understanding the absurd stupidity committed by one of your teammates. I am sure that this will strengthen the sense of cohesion within the group and that such a gesture will never again find fertile ground within our family”. See also Ivan Camurri lost the most important race: the popular runner from Alagna died at 35

The co-captain — The co-captain of the green-and-whites, Michele Lamaro, also made a statement: “On behalf of the entire team, I reiterate that we condemn any expression of racism and that no form of discrimination is accepted in our dressing room. We are all aware that certain limits must never be exceeded. Finally, I would like to communicate publicly that as a team we have decided to strengthen our social commitment by embarking on a path aimed at combating any form of discrimination”.

December 21, 2022 (change December 21, 2022 | 20:46)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

