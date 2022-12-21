Home Business Nike returns to running with promotions and digital. Leap to Wall Street
Stocks still high (due to the consequences of the pandemic) but down. And the direct channel grows by 16% (5.4 billion)

by Biagio Simonetta

Reuters

The one that beats the end credits remains a difficult year even for Nike, which in these twelve months has lost over 28% of its market value (for over 75 billion dollars in capitalization). But the numbers for the quarter ended November 30 and released in the last few hours have given a significant leap to the American company, which has dragged Wall Street sailing to over 13% gain. A rally that has influenced other companies in the sector, from Adidas to Puma: all firmly…

