Home World Light Up Ukraine, worldwide lights out for an hour in solidarity with Kiev
World

Light Up Ukraine, worldwide lights out for an hour in solidarity with Kiev

by admin
Light Up Ukraine, worldwide lights out for an hour in solidarity with Kiev

Today, on the darkest and shortest day of the year, Ukraine has asked the whole world to turn off the lights at 8 pm for an hour as a sign of solidarity with its people who have been forced to live without electricity since mid-October. heating and water. The Colosseum in Rome, the Hotel de Ville in Paris, the Warsaw Opera House, the Canadian Museum of History, the Christmas trees of Rockefeller Center in New York, Trafalgar Square in London and Prague. Just a few of the many iconic places around the world that have responded to the appeal of the Light Up Ukraine campaign which aims to raise ten million dollars through United24, the national fundraising platform, to finance the purchase of a thousand generators to power the hospitals this winter after Russian missiles and drones damaged Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“We need your support. Every doctor forced to operate in the dark. Every father and mother who do their best to give their families what they need, even in the dark. Every Ukrainian who has faith in freedom despite darkness,” Zelensky said yesterday when launching the initiative. When the light goes out, continues the Ukrainian president, something out of the ordinary is always thought of. “But when you go four, ten or even full days without light you start to get used to the dark, that’s the worst thing ever,” because light isn’t the only thing they want to take away from you. “This is how we live in Ukraine right now,” and this is how he asks the rest of the world to live for just one hour in support.

The appeal has not only involved iconic and famous places, but also private homes and offices. “Tonight we are responding to the request of the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky. We are turning off the lights in Berlaymont offices and representations across the European Union in solidarity with the Ukrainian people suffering from Russian blackouts,” the European Commission wrote on Twitter . Videos and photos of headquarters across Europe were posted on social media, while the lights in the buildings were turned off.

See also  The skeleton of a "vampire woman" with a scythe around her neck was found in Poland

In Turin, the Mole Antonelliana and Palazzo Civico were also shut down for an hour from 7 to 8 pm. “As a sign of solidarity with a people who continue to experience the dramatic condition of an unjust invasion war and a source of so much suffering for civilians “, stressed the mayor of the city Stephen Lo Russo.

You may also like

Gas, all the risks of the price cap...

Murder of the Guardian journalist in the Amazon,...

Donald Trump and unpaid taxes: Democrats ask to...

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karin Jean-Pierre...

The Pope engages with the families of four...

Zelensky is in Washington. US will send Patriot...

Modernization on the path of peaceful development

Poland, Foreign Minister Rau: “Agree with Meloni on...

“All or none”: Afghan students are leaving their...

United Kingdom, the High Court: «The treatment of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy