Shadow / Ford Oil / Electric Horse Battle! Mustang GT Vs. Mach-E GT | Car News | International Car News
With the advent of the electric vehicle era, many classic performance models will have to put down pureinternal combustion engineIn the past of power, we began to introduce hybrid oil-electric technology or directly replace it with pure electric power.U.S.FordPublished by Ford at the end of 2019Mustang Mach-EIt’s already been announcedMustangThe electric future of the Mustang sports car.

You also want to know about electric MustangsMustang Mach-E GT with classic gasoline V8 powerMustang GT’s acceleration performance gap? The British Carwow channel specially planned this Ford oil/electric horse battle to see which one is the strongest acceleration king!

pureinternal combustion enginepowerFord Mustang The 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 gasoline engine powered by the GT has a maximum horsepower of 490 horsepower and a peak torque output of 54.04 kgm. The 1,740-kilogram body is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, and it only takes 4.2 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour.opponentMustang Mach-E Although the GT weighs 2,198 kilograms, its dual motors can provide 465 horsepower and 84.64 kilograms of peak torque. With the advantages of four-wheel drive, 0 to 100 kilometers per hour acceleration in about 3.7 seconds.

From the data, the electric MustangMustang Mach-E The GT should have easily won this drag race, but it didn’t.

In the first 3 rounds of the 1/4 mile and four drag races, the four-wheel-drive advantageMustang Mach-E The GT did run together to take the lead, but when the speed gradually climbed, the weight of the car and theinternal combustion engineThe high-speed domain advantage of the power makes theMustang The GT starts to bring the distance closer.internal combustion enginepowerMustang The GT even crossed the finish line first in the final race.

During the subsequent re-acceleration between travels,Mach-EStill taking the lead at the start, but with the advantage of high-speed performanceMustang GT overtakes instantly after a short whileMustang Mach-E GT.Round 2 results are still V8 poweredMustang GT wins.

