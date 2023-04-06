Home Health Shadows of Childhood: How to break free from parental influence
Shadows of Childhood: How to break free from parental influence

Shadows of Childhood: How to break free from parental influence

SChristof Meinert reports that he felt like he was trapped in a revolving door all his life. Sealed off behind a glass wall, thrown back to the same point over and over again. Relationships that can get him out of it don’t succeed. After a few years he is alone again, every one of his girlfriends has broken up with him. Not without hitting Meinert with bitter accusations, which are similar every time. He is not tangible as a person, has no opinion of his own. In fact, you don’t even know who he is. With all the pain, the victim does not even hold grudges against his ex-partners: “I understand the allegations, but I don’t know how to change. That’s me.”

Ursula Nubert tells about this case, Christof Meinert, who of course has a different name in real life, was her patient. He came to her, the psychologist and systems therapist, after being caught in his dilemma for almost four and a half decades. Only during therapy did he realize where the origin of this diffuse attitude to life lies – in his childhood.

