The title is a bit provocative.

For a person whose last article is a thousand days old (I’ll come back to it one day, I promise), it’s perhaps a bit exaggerated to behave as a lesson giver.

But I am a player, and so I choose to play, and to assume my title: WE DESERVE BETTER.

So why ?

To answer this question, I invite you to take a deep breath, close your eyes, and take a leap into the past.

(Spoiler alert: if you have a good tea or coffee on the side, that can also help).

A leap, precisely to December 31 last.

Are you there? Excellent.

Now, drum roll and back to the present.

So open your eyes. What do you see ? Certainly the beautiful resolutions you have taken? The beautiful posts on social networks, the beautiful photos, the shirts, the fitted suits and the princess dresses that shone?

Smiles sponsored (or not) by Colgate who paraded by the thousands on your newsfeed? Weren’t we happy?

Oh yes we were.

Unless…

As you will have imagined, there is indeed an “unless”. Unfortunately.

So, on my side, I saw something else. I only have one pair of eyes (Alhamdulillah!), so it would be pretentious to tell you that I saw something you didn’t.

So I correct.

I mostly read something else.

Superman or Superwoman does not exist

In the vast majority of publications I read, I was quite impressed to see that people we meet on a daily basis, whom we think are invincible, have gone through the year with their share of bad luck and misfortune.

Some have had the chance to get up, to come back like a phoenix rising from its ashes, others have unfortunately not been able to taste this happiness.

Our smiles, as radiant as they are, can however hide terrible wounds.

So I drew a conclusion: we can all crack under pressure, and our armor is not infallible. Our smiles, as beautiful as they are, can hide terrible wounds.

We all need help at one time or another to avoid depression.

And so I asked myself a question: Where are our friends, our relatives, our 4589 friends from social networks?

Are we listened to? Are we really important?

There is an obvious fact: our problems all differ to different degrees, and beyond the practical solutions to bring to solve them, I think that we have a universal key capable of opening the door that accesses happiness: it is the presence of another human. A real human being, able to give us a helping hand. To give us a shoulder to lean on. To give us an attentive ear.

Credit: Toa Heftiba, Unsplash

Yes, a listening ear

Did you know that having someone by our side to listen to us is associated with better mental health? Indeed, this presence prevents cognitive decline. This allows us to have a “better brain”, and can save us a lot of illnesses later.

From someone who is present, not from those who are glued to their phone while you talk. From a person so present and attentive that your heartbeats become synchronized, as many scientific studies show. relate.

In this period of history when we are supposedly hyperconnected, we have unfortunately never been so disconnected.

So please, you deserve better than waiting for December 31, 2023 to be happy, and to take stock.

Don’t please me. Above all, please yourself, and don’t agree to suffer in silence: you are extraordinary, and be sure that extraordinary people are right in front of your eyes, around you, and ready to help you.

Lamar